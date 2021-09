Parity is to be celebrated in sports but aren't we also admitting something terrible while doing so?. We warned of chaos spreading across college football in Week 2 and the uncertainty of what to expect week to week continues to slowly spread, like a disease that somehow forces a smile to form on our face. It certainly feels good. The excitement coursing through our veins with dramatic finishes, two-dozen nationally-ranked upsets in a matter of four weeks have quenched our thirst and awakened a new obsession: the need for constant stimulation.

FOOTBALL ・ 3 HOURS AGO