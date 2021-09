How many different times and ways can Warner Media sell Lord of the Rings on Home Video? Well, a LOT. In their latest dip into the volcano, Middle-Earth The Ultimate Collector’s Edition has been officially announced. The new set includes the 4K and Blu-ray versions of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings Trilogies (Extended and Regular) in a huge 31-disc set! The set is available for Pre-order now on all your favorite stores and available October 26th. I’m not even a fan of the franchise, but I’m stupid and will probably end up buying it, but will feel really dirty about it. When are we getting the High Frame Rate releases? Full press release after the jump.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO