Looks better than it plays, but it's got a good heart. An agreeable adventure that's transformed into something special by its enchanting aesthetic. Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a solid action-adventure game and an impressive debut effort by Ember Lab. It will scratch the itch for anyone looking for a Zelda-like adventure on PlayStation, but while it's been compared to games like Zelda and Pikmin, Kena: Bridge of Spirits still stands on its own. Hopefully, this isn't the end of Kena's story, as it would be great to see the ideas here expanded on in future games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO