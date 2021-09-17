CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What do Chris Rock, Gillian Anderson and Pete Davidson have in common? This astounding Emmys XR red carpet experience

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hollywood Reporter has partnered with Talesbuzz to launch an innovative XR experience, “The Immersive Red Carpet and Roundtable Experience,” which brings the Emmys red carpet right into your living room. With this immersive experience, viewers can see and interact with this year’s nominees through an audio-enabled augmented-reality (AR) experience. Click below to experience it!

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Emmys 2021: Red carpet arrivals

Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the 2021 Emmy Awards. (Rich Fury/Getty Images) ‘SNL’ star Cecily Strong is nominated tonight for an Emmy. (Rich Fury/Getty Images) Billy Porter is nominated for an Emmy for his role in ‘Pose.’ (Rich Fury/Getty Images) prev next. Gillian Anderson is nominated for her role on...
CELEBRITIES
southernillinoisnow.com

Emmy celebs rock the rare red carpet with scene-stealing looks

While Sunday night’s Emmys had some surprises for nominees and fans, it wasn’t a surprise that the stars wouldn’t squander the rare red carpet spotlight for the non-Zoom event, showcasing everything from showstopping couture looks to jaw-dropping “wow” moments. Here’s a round-up of some of the more memorable looks:. Anya...
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Emmys Reporter Asks Gillian Anderson If She’s Spoken to Margaret Thatcher

Gillian Anderson politely answered a strange question at the Emmys last night about whether she had spoken to Margaret Thatcher in preparation for her role despite the fact that the former prime minister of the United Kingdom had passed away eight years ago. Anderson had won the best supporting actress...
CELEBRITIES
miamitimesonline.com

Black stars rock the red carpet on Emmy night

Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez wore vintage Versace Atelier in teal in an homage to old Hollywood, her hair flowing down her back, and Billy Porter worked large wings on his black trouser look Sunday at the slimmed-down Emmy Awards. Coming less than a week after the wild and sometimes wacky...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gillian Anderson
Person
John Boyega
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Chris Rock
wmleader.com

Pete Davidson wears a dress on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet

That’s one way to make your Met Gala debut. “When I was first told I would maybe have the opportunity to attend, I thought it was a joke,” Davidson told GQ ahead of Monday night’s red carpet. There’s no punchline to his outfit, however, which included a simple black dress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NJ.com

Emmys 2021: What time, channel, livestream, red carpet, host

The Emmys are back, and this time they’re completely in person. Celebrities will gather Sunday for the 2021 Emmy Awards — aka the 73rd Emmy Awards — in a departure from the mostly virtual format of the 2020 show. Last year, when “Schitt’s Creek” swept the Emmys, nominees beamed in...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Emmys 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Anya Taylor-Joy, Gillian Anderson

The Emmys have returned IRL, along with the major fashion moments we’ve come to expect from television’s biggest night. And from Jennifer Coolidge’s sleek navy gown to Anya Taylor-Joy’s lemon soufflé-like couture confection, Sunday’s red carpet seriously delivered on the style front. Below, the 10 best looks from the 2021...
BEAUTY & FASHION
crossroadstoday.com

Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies take Drama Supporting Emmys

Gillian Anderson dedicated her Emmy Award win to her “best friend” and manager. The 53-year-old actress took home the award for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Margaret Thatcher in ‘The Crown’ and used her speech to pay tribute to Connie Freiberg for always being by her side and offering her support.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#L A Live S Event Deck#Xr#Academy Awards#Thr#The Immersive Red Carpet#Crown#Axe#The X Files#The Xr Partner Program
ETOnline.com

'The Crown's Gillian Anderson Wins 6th Emmy

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards was a night to remember for many of those in the entertainment industry on Sunday. That was particularly true for Gillian Anderson, who took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role on The Crown. The award marks Anderson's sixth Emmy.
CELEBRITIES
washingtonnewsday.com

The Emmys Red Carpet Is Glamourized With Television’s Best.

The Emmys Red Carpet Is Glamourized With Television’s Best. Following the jammies and hoodies seen at last year’s mostly virtual event, television’s A-list returned to the red carpet in great style for the Emmys on Sunday, in a more typical display of sartorial savoir faire. As Hollywood’s top celebs flocked...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Fox News

Willie Garson's cause of death confirmed

Willie Garson's cause of death has been confirmed. The "Sex and the City" star died on Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to his obituary in the New York Times. The actor was 57 years old and is survived by his son, Nathen. "I love you so much...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Emmys 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Bring on the gorgeous gowns, stunning suits and daring dresses, because the 2021 Emmys red carpet was nothing if not show stopping. Stars from fan-favorite shows like Bridgerton, The Crown and Ted Lasso assembled their glam squads, called upon their stellar stylists and made their way to the red carpet for the Sunday, September 19, event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy