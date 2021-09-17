What do Chris Rock, Gillian Anderson and Pete Davidson have in common? This astounding Emmys XR red carpet experience
The Hollywood Reporter has partnered with Talesbuzz to launch an innovative XR experience, “The Immersive Red Carpet and Roundtable Experience,” which brings the Emmys red carpet right into your living room. With this immersive experience, viewers can see and interact with this year’s nominees through an audio-enabled augmented-reality (AR) experience. Click below to experience it!talesbuzz.com
Comments / 0