False news retweeted by Rep. Miller-Meeks earns AP fact check, tweet still not deleted

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:___Supreme Court hasn’t ruled on COVID-19 vaccines or ‘universal vaccination’CLAIM: After a legal challenge from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a group of scientists, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe and “canceled universal vaccination.”THE FACTS: The Supreme Court has not issued any rulings regarding the safety of coronavirus vaccines and Kennedy, a lawyer who has advocated...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO