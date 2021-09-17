CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

False news retweeted by Rep. Miller-Meeks earns AP fact check, tweet still not deleted

By Emma McClatchey
littlevillagemag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Big, if true” is a years-old meme used on Twitter to parody journalists who retweet unverified news reports or bombshell rumors accompanied by a noncommittal phrase. The meme makes a joke out of dull, dumb, or understated headlines: “Macauley Culkin dined out in Los Angeles today.” Big, if true. “Alex Jones says the Pentagon is poisoning the water and turning all the frogs gay.” Big, if true. “People tell lies on the internet.” Big, if true.

littlevillagemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGLO News

Saying U.S. at a precipice, Miller-Meeks launches reelection bid

CORALVILLE — Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa has kicked off her campaign for a second term with a fundraiser this weekend. “We’re at a precipice in our country. Which pathway are we going to go down? Are we going to going on the pathway of Venezuela or are we going to continue to be the greatest nation on Earth?” Miller-Meeks asked the crowd gathered at a construction company in Coralville.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Rep. Miller-Meeks to run for reelection

Officials in Jones County released a 15-second clip of the moments before lethal force was used against a man in Jones County in August 2020. A 13-year-old is among five people shot Tuesday morning in our nation's capitol. Poll shows steep drop in Biden’s job approval among Iowans. Updated: 7...
JONES COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Rep. Miller-Meeks launches bid for 2nd term in Congress

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks appeared in Iowa City Saturday to formally announce her reelection campaign. The first-term Congresswoman was joined by fellow Republican, Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas. The two later attended a tailgate hosted by Rep. Miller-Meeks before the Hawkeye game in Iowa City. Sen. Cotton and Rep. Miller-Meeks later attended the game.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Oskaloosa Herald

Miller-Meeks under fire for tweeting satire story

OTTUMWA — Democrats are calling on Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks to apologize after she tweeted the link to a fake news story from a satire website and insinuated it might be true. On Sunday, Miller-Meeks tweeted a story headlined, "Biden Orders VA To Withhold Health Benefits From Unvaccinated Veterans." The story...
OTTUMWA, IA
thegazette.com

Campaign Almanac: Democrats question Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ finances

Democrats are raising questions about Iowa freshman Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ finances – or apparent lack thereof. Miller-Meeks’ personal financial disclosure form, which she filed with the Clerk of House on Aug. 13, is notably scarce. The only financial information listed on the form is Miller-Meeks’ $100,000 salary as a member of Congress (despite the fact that the report intended to cover the previous full year’s finances for 2020; Miller-Meeks did not become a member of Congress until 2021) and a deferred compensation payout from Great River Health System in Burlington, where Miller-Meeks worked as an ophthalmologist before being elected to Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Clinton Herald

GUEST EDITORIAL: Miller-Meeks and her irresponsible tweets

Mariannette Miller-Meeks can, and must, do better. The freshman Republican that represents Iowa’s second congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives has done some good things in her short tenure. But, particularly recently, has shown a concerning detachment from facts and reality — and now a refusal to apologize for it.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
thegazette.com

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks retweets fake story about Biden withholding benefits to unvaccinated veterans

Democrats and others on Monday blasted Iowa freshman Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks for sharing a fake news article from a satirical news website falsely claiming Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration of withholding health benefits from unvaccinated veterans. Miller-Meeks, a licensed ophthalmologist and member of the House Committee on Veterans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WQAD

How a proposed map change could cut Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks out of the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa — New congressional maps, proposed by a non-partisan group, could mean big changes for the Iowa side of the Quad Cities. Namely, Scott County would be shifted to the first congressional district, with Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The second district, which the county currently resides in, would become much more rural and conservative, with more territory to the north and west of its current location.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
US News and World Report

AP FACT CHECK: Pro-Trump Auditors Spin Election Falsehoods

A group hired by Trump-friendly Republicans to examine the results of the 2020 election in Arizona’s largest county spun falsehoods about deleted data, double voting and other malfeasance in a report that ignored basic facts about how elections are run. The report released Friday by the Cyber Ninjas, the firm...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Pentagon#Republican#Taliban#U S Army#Covid#The Associated Press
The Independent

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:___Supreme Court hasn’t ruled on COVID-19 vaccines or ‘universal vaccination’CLAIM: After a legal challenge from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a group of scientists, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe and “canceled universal vaccination.”THE FACTS: The Supreme Court has not issued any rulings regarding the safety of coronavirus vaccines and Kennedy, a lawyer who has advocated...
U.S. POLITICS
Pen City Current

Miller-Meeks recalls events 20 years ago

This weekend is the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks that led to the deaths of 2,996 Americans. September 11th, 2001, started as a beautiful fall day in Iowa. My medical office in Ottumwa, Iowa, was less than five minutes away from my residence. I was on my way to the office shortly before 8 am Central Time. Listening to the radio, I heard the commentators mentioning a plane flying into one of the towers of the World Trade Center.
OTTUMWA, IA
Daily Montanan

Georgia Secretary of State outlines ‘huge disinformation’ campaign in 2020 election

WASHINGTON — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who took the brunt of former President Donald Trump’s attacks over Georgia’s 2020 election results, said during a Friday virtual panel that he hopes election disinformation starts to dissipate. “People weren’t questioning the (election) process before, but there was a huge disinformation campaign which really destabilized […] The post Georgia Secretary of State outlines ‘huge disinformation’ campaign in 2020 election appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Boston

Annissa Essaibi George: Any Suggestions Of Ties To Donald Trump Are ‘Gross Statement’

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George said that while a large donation to one of her campaign’s super PACs came from a supporter of Donald Trump, any attempt to tie her to the former president is a “gross statement.” Essaibi George joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the upcoming election. Last week, Essaibi George asked super PACs to stay out of the race between her and opponent Michelle Wu. Essaibi George’s critics have attempted to tie her to the former president because her campaign took in $495,000 from New Balance chairman Jim Davis, who also donated to Trump’s...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy