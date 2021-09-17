California Attorney General Bonta Joins Multistate Effort in Support of the Voting Rights of Previously Incarcerated Individuals
Highlights importance of civic engagement for strengthening ties to the community and reducing recidivism. September 17, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 17 attorneys general in pushing back on an outdated Minnesota law that prevents previously incarcerated. individuals — or “returning citizens”...goldrushcam.com
