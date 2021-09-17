CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Attorney General Bonta Joins Multistate Effort in Support of the Voting Rights of Previously Incarcerated Individuals

goldrushcam.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighlights importance of civic engagement for strengthening ties to the community and reducing recidivism. September 17, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 17 attorneys general in pushing back on an outdated Minnesota law that prevents previously incarcerated. individuals — or “returning citizens”...

goldrushcam.com

