JKuch – Cabin Fever
Joshua Kucharczak, also known as JKuch, is a producer, songwriter and vocalist based in Buffalo, NY active since 2013. JKuch' style focuses on experimental and highly detailed compositions that blend genres from the electronic music spectrum like Dubstep, Electro, Trap as well as influences from Jazz and Indie Rock. His new single “Cabin Fever” is off of his forthcoming debut album, Specter’s Garden, and is a lush concoction of various musical influences. Check it out below now!www.edmsauce.com
