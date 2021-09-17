CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JKuch – Cabin Fever

By Dylan R
 9 days ago

Joshua Kucharczak, also known as JKuch, is a producer, songwriter and vocalist based in Buffalo, NY active since 2013. JKuch' style focuses on experimental and highly detailed compositions that blend genres from the electronic music spectrum like Dubstep, Electro, Trap as well as influences from Jazz and Indie Rock. His new single “Cabin Fever” is off of his forthcoming debut album, Specter’s Garden, and is a lush concoction of various musical influences. Check it out below now!

this song is sick

JKuch Announces Debut Album, Drops Flavorful First Single “Cabin Fever”

A JKuch album has been a long time coming. The singer/songwriter/producer has been releasing tantalizing dance tracks for almost a decade, and now he has finally announced a 10-track record titled Specter’s Garden. Much like TV series episodes, he will roll out singles monthly until the full collection is out in the world. Last week the first track from the project came out, and “Cabin Fever” is a smashing indie-pop jam that is delighting fans.
