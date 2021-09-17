CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How do bats resist COVID-19 infection?

By Chrissy Sexton
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of experts at Monash University is investigating the responses of bats to SARS-CoV-2 to gain new insight into how to treat infection in humans. The study is a major review of how the virus ravages the human immune system. In the months since SARS-CoV-2 was first identified in...

EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical News Today

Common hypertension drug may help treat severe COVID-19

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a potentially fatal condition involving lung damage, and experts often associate it with severe COVID-19. There is a link between high mortality rates and COVID-19-induced ARDS, which is why there is an urgent need for effective treatments. An uncontrolled, excessive immune response to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid 19#Bats#Infectious Diseases#Immune System#Monash University#Covid#Earth Com
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

Karen Jubanyik, MD, emergency medicine physician at Yale Medicine, associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, and co-author of Beat the Coronavirus: Strategies for Staying Safe and Coping With the New Normal During the COVID-19 Pandemic, tells us how not to catch Delta. "We all have to act together and act in the best interests of our communities," she says. "If we do not act and act decisively and quickly, it is likely that worse variants will emerge." Read on for her 5 life-saving ways to not catch Delta—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

This new antibody can stop all COVID-19 strains, including new variants, experts say

A team of researchers may have found an antibody that can neutralize all known novel coronavirus strains, including the developing variants. GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology recently conducted a huge collaborative study by scientists and developed a new antibody therapy, called Sotrovimab. During the project, they discovered a new natural antibody “that has remarkable breadth and efficacy,” according to the Berkeley Lab.
SCIENCE
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This vaccine may fight all COVID-19 variants effectively

In a recent study published in ACS Infectious Diseases, researchers found a heat-tolerant COVID-19 vaccine can fight against all current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. They showed the vaccine formulations triggered a strong immune response in mice, protected hamsters from the virus, and remained stable at 37°C for up to a month and at 100°C for up to 90 minutes.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Decatur Daily

Big gap between Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen for preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES — Amid persistent concerns that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines may be waning, a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that America's workhorse shot is significantly less effective at preventing severe cases of disease over the long term than many experts had realized.
INDUSTRY
fox5ny.com

Woman who wanted Chicago hospital to treat her COVID-19 with Ivermectin, dies

CHICAGO - A Jefferson Park woman who demanded a Chicago hospital treat her COVID-19 diagnosis with a controversial drug has died. Veronica Wolski, 64, who was hospitalized two weeks ago, died early Monday at Amita Resurrection Health Medical Center, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. Wolski, a popular QAnon...
CHICAGO, IL
AFP

CDC overrules panel to back Covid boosters for at-risk workers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday overruled its own panel of health experts to back Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots for individuals at high risk of exposure because of their jobs. CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the agency had to act on "complex, often imperfect data" for the greater good of public health. "In a pandemic, even with uncertainty, we must take actions that we anticipate will do the greatest good," she said in a statement. The CDC also backed the panel's recommendation of booster shots for over-65s and some with underlying medical conditions.

