CBS Wanted A ‘Hotter’ Actress To Play Mom On Everybody Loves Raymond – GROSS!
Ugh. Another day, another (supposedly) sexist TV executive…. According to Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal, CBS initially had a very different idea for who should play the titular character’s wife on the hit comedy! While chatting with Yahoo Entertainment on Wednesday, the screenwriter admitted the network allegedly wanted someone sexier than actress Patricia Heaton, who ultimately booked the role, to play Ray Romano’s wife.talesbuzz.com
Comments / 0