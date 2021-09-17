Va. Republican warns of ‘blackouts and brownouts’ if he loses

Virginia Republican gubernatorial hopeful Glenn Youngkin warned that the state would face electricity problems if his opponent were to win this year’s election. Youngkin, a former private equity executive and political newcomer, was harshly critical of the Virginia Clean Economy Act at yesterday’s first debate of the general election, and slammed Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s plan to double down on it by committing the state to a decarbonized electricity sector by 2035, 15 years earlier than the deadline set in the law (E&E Daily, May 5).