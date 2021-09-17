CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good MorningVogue: Happy 15th Anniversary to High-Flying Erdem!

By Julia Hobb s
 9 days ago

“We’re having a Hitchcock moment,” Erdem Moralioglu says during his surprise encounter with Polly the peregrine falcon. Vogue’s ploy to draw the erudite designer out of his bustling East London studio for a breath of fresh air during the final sprint to his spring 2022 show has paid off. He is well known for his encyclopedic knowledge of literary and historical references—today’s chat centers on the cinematic adaptation of British author Daphne du Maurier’s classic horror novel The Birds—making Erdem the brand synonymous with great female heroines of fiction and history; each season they are front and center in the designer’s ornate fashion storytelling.

Dua Lipa Wears This Season’s Budding It Bag

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It was only a matter of time before Luar became a celebrity favorite. Designer Raul Lopez’s spring 2022 show was one of the most anticipated events on the New York Fashion Week calendar, following a two-year hiatus. Lopez’s break clearly paid off. Yesterday, Dua Lipa went for a stroll in Soho and was spotted wearing not one but two pieces from the collection: a long French crepe brown coat plucked from look 18, and an itty-bitty chocolate brown leather bag, dubbed the “Ana”. Along with the Luar, Lipa opted for a pair of knee-high Jimmy Choo boots and a plaid skirt by Attico.
Erdem Spring RTW 2022

Thank goodness he didn’t hire a shaman to keep the rain off his London fashion show. As the first models strode into the colonnade of the British Museum in their pristine, vaguely Edwardian broderie anglaise ensembles, two rainbows arched across the evening sky, heightening a dreamy atmosphere for Erdem Moralıoğlu’s fashion show marking his Erdem label’s 15th anniversary.
15 Incredible Moments From 15 Years Of Erdem

“It’s gone by extraordinarily quickly,” says Erdem Moralıoğlu when asked how he feels about his brand’s 15th anniversary. “If I close my eyes, I can still imagine being a student at the Royal College putting together my graduate collection.” Having dressed the likes of Oprah, Michelle Obama, the Duchess of Cambridge and Gwyneth Paltrow, and collaborated with Baz Luhrmann and the Royal Ballet in the years since – and with stockists worldwide and a flagship in London’s Mayfair – it’s safe to say that he’s come on leaps and bounds from his uni days.
In London, Showgoers Share the Proper Way to Style Statement-Making Prints

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Some of the most exciting and downright fun labels show during London Fashion Week, from Charles Jeffrey to Richard Quinn. So it’s no surprise that the street style in the mostly overcast city is equally as striking. Among the many bright colors—there were plenty of orange dresses and colorful handbags to be had—fashion week attendees in London showed up in statement-making prints. Captured by Acielle of Style Du Monde, these Brits gave us a lesson, seven in fact, on how to properly wear the boldest of prints—from poppy florals, monochromatic graphics, to oversized polka dots.
Images of the Week: Dua Lipa Shuts Down the Catwalk at Versace

Milan Fashion Week is in full swing, and there’s one model that has the whole town talking. That would be Dua Lipa, who made her catwalk debut at Versace, opening and closing the show. The other event pulling A+ list talent was Rihanna’s third Savage X Fenty production, which premiered on Amazon this Friday. What other show would feature Lola Leon, Erykah Badu, and Gottmik?
On the morning of his first-ever runway show, Harris Reed woke up to a 5,000-word profile on himself in The New Yorker. “I knew someday I would have a profile in The New Yorker, but I didn’t think I would have it at 25,” he admitted, during a preview in his studio suite at London’s Standard Hotel where he has landed a “designer-in-residence” deal, free of charge. His debut show took place in the Serpentine Pavilion with a performance by the artist Kelsey Lu, and was followed by cocktails and canapés hosted by the gallery’s CEO. As you may have gathered, Reed isn’t your average emerging designer.
Happy 25th anniversary to Spice Girls debut album

Every song on this album would have been a number 1 single for them. They were untouchable and unmatched during this early era. I'd love a live album from one of the 90s shows. The band they had back then really elevated their already strong material to a whole new level!
The Bride Wore Galvan—And Custom Lipstick—For Her Wedding at a Portuguese Vineyard

Shirley Muland and Alexis Houssou’s romance began as a potential real estate transaction. “Alexis was looking to launch a project in New York,” Shirley remembers. “A type of Soho House but dedicated to music with recording studios, and he was looking to purchase a building with investors. I was working in real estate investment at the time, so our friend Antoine connected us.”
Ashe Takes Vogue Inside Her Back-to-Back London Shows

When Ashe released her debut album, Ashlyn, back in May, she was planning on a short European tour this summer—but rising COVID numbers quickly squashed that idea. Instead the Los Angeles–based musician opted for a two-day leg in London this past weekend, her first time headlining a show overseas. “It was really magical,” says Ashe. “My fans are the loudest in the game. They were so loving and generous; they were screaming every word of every song. I must have cried onstage like four times!”
From a Molly Goddard Dress to JW Anderson’s Chain Bag, 16 Brilliant Buys From London Brands This Fashion Week

London Fashion Week spring/summer 2022 has been a breath of fresh air for the capital, as many of the city’s brightest stars returned to physical showcases following a pandemic hiatus. It-girl favorites Nensi Dojaka and Supriya Lele both staged shows, as did Rejina Pyo, who orchestrated a diving display at the London Aquatics Centre that ensured her collection made a splash.
From the Baguette to the Croissant, a History of Fendi Handbags

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. First thing’s first: Fendi’s inverted-F logo does not, in fact, stand for Fendi. Rather, it’s “Fun Fur,” as determined by Karl Lagerfeld, the late design impresario who helped hoist Fendi onto the world’s fashion stage. But if we’re talking Fendi handbags, it’s really Silvia Venturini Fendi who made the big moves. Venturini Fendi is credited with the introduction of the Baguette and Peekaboo bags—two of the Italian house’s most recognizable goods. She is the granddaughter of Adele and Edoardo Fendi, who founded the luxury label back in 1925 on Rome’s Via del Plebiscito. Since then the label has maintained a staunch dedication to Italian craftsmanship; the Baguette may be named after a French culinary staple, but the rest of it is as Italian as it gets.
In Milan, Fantasy Comes Alive in a Wet and Wild Collection by Beate Karlsson for AVAVAV

Like Max, the rebel hero of Maurice Sendak’s classic picture book Where The Wild Things Are, Swedish designer Beate Karlsson’s imagination conjures a creature-inhabited borderland realm between fantasy and reality. Karlsson, in her new role as creative director of AVAVAV, is responsible for the meme-friendly chicken feet Doja Cat wore while hosting the VMAs.
In a Look Designed By Her Best Friend, Vera Farmiga Lit Up The Many Saints Of Newark Premiere

The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints Of Newark may take viewers back in time to the 1960s, but for its premiere last night in Tribeca, star Vera Farmiga wanted a look that was entirely modern. Naturally, the first person she called was Ryan Roche. The designer's minimal, elegant eveningwear represents everything happening right now in fashion. Plus she and Farmiga happen to be best friends. “[Vera] called from Toronto where she has been working all summer and said, ‘Babe, I need a dress!’” says Roche. "She’s the image of effortless beauty, and she brings the most vibrant life to any world she steps into; I am so lucky she is in mine."
The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Emily Ratajkowski, Dua Lipa, Precious Lee, and More

Fashion month is in full swing—and the happenings are all over Instagram. Emily Ratajkowski walked Versace but not before she captured the backstage moments behind her. In full bellissimo mode, she took a bombshell selfie of herself wearing a classic Versace look: a hot pink and sky blue floral printed crop top with a matching bandana. Someone else who headed to Milan for the Versace show? Precious Lee. Fresh-faced, she touched down in the Italian city and took a saucy selfie in a sheer Gucci top with a pair of high-waisted light-wash jeans. And even with all that flying? She still looked fabulous. Her caption said it all: “We don’t claim jet lag!”
Blumarine Brings Y2K Body Glitter and Holographic Hair to the Runway

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If there's one great beauty signifier of the Noughties, it's an unapologetic wash of fluorescent glitter. Blumarine took this nostalgic visual cue to the extreme at today’s show in Milan, where bodies and manes of hair alike were agleam above flowing ruffle tops, low-rise denim cut-offs, and embellished butterfly belts.
Good Morning Vogue Meets the Fab 5 Italian Designers Changing the Face of Fashion

“We made it!” cheer the five designers who opened Milan Fashion Week in a new showcase of BIPOC talent. Sheetal Shah, Nyny Ryke Goungou, Romy Calzado Celda, Zineb Hazim, and Judith Saint Germain are Italian-based designers of color who took part in the Fab 5, Non Siamo una Moda—“Fab 5, We Are Not Just a Trend”—digital runway presentation, directed by Italian-Angolan writer-director Antonio Dikele Distefano and created by We Are Made in Italy, an organization founded by designer Stella Jean, Edward Buchanan, and Michelle Francine Ngonmo.
Meghan Markle's New York Look Is All About a Great Coat

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s been a minute since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit the road, but yesterday the royal couple arrived in Manhattan for their first joint trip to the city. Set to appear at the Global Citizen Live event Saturday at Central Park’s Great Lawn, they’ve used their time in New York to see the sights, support their favorite causes, and showcase their coordinated style. Thus far, the Duchess’ look has been forward-thinking; thanks to unseasonably warm temperatures, most people have yet to put their summer clothes back in storage, but Meghan Markle is already dressing for fall. Sleek outerwear has been the standout element in each of the looks she’s worn while traveling and her love of statement coats provides plenty of inspiration for the months to come.
