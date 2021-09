FRISCO, Texas -- When free agency opened this past summer, Jani Hakanpaa mulled over his options. His services were in demand, with several teams expressing interest in the hulking 6-foot-7, 220-pound defenseman. The 29-year-old from Kirkkonummi, Finland was coming off his first full NHL season that began with Anaheim and ended with Carolina. The Hurricanes acquired him at the trade deadline, and Hakanpaa responded there with two goals, three points and a plus-4 rating in 15 regular-season games. He also skated in all 11 of the team's playoff games.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO