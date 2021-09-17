CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lebanon PM seeks ‘quick fixes’ to help his country out of economic crisis

Cover picture for the articleNew Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged Lebanon’s people to put their trust in his government as he seeks “quick fixes” to help his economically shattered country. In his first interview with an international media outlet since forming a government a week ago, Mikati acknowledged that some Lebanese would struggle to put their faith in him and his government after so many politicians have failed them in the past.

