Rocket agree to terms with Roy

Wall met with the Rockets recently and the two sides agreed to work toward finding a new team for the veteran guard, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Considering Wall's age and injury history, it's not overly surprising that the Rockets would prefer to favor young players, but preemptively announcing that Wall will not play in any games for the team is a fairly drastic step. Per Charania, Wall will be with the team when training camp begins later this month, but he will not play in any games as Houston presumably works toward finding a trade partner for the five-time All-Star, who appeared in 40 of 72 games last season. While Wall struggled to score efficiently, he still managed to put up 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game, so while past knee and Achilles injuries remain a concern, Wall is young enough (31) that he could still reasonably help another franchise. With the Rockets claiming that they will not pursue a buyout of the two years and $91.7 million remaining on Wall's deal, the question is this: How many other teams will be interested in shouldering that financial burden?

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO