NHL

Rocket agree to terms with Roy

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Laval Rocket have agreed to terms on a one-year American Hockey League contract with forward Kevin Roy. Roy spent the 2020-21 season with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners, collecting 11 goals and 19 assists for a team-best 30 points in 35 games. In 218 career AHL contests with Tucson, Springfield,...

