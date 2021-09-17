CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks to Fall If Biden Doesn’t Keep Powell at Fed, Survey Shows

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Investors may need to hunker down for a slump in U.S. stocks if President Joe Biden opts for a surprise choice and doesn’t renominate Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair. Nearly 90% of the economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect Biden to keep Powell in the job, an overwhelming...

Washington Examiner

Biden is flailing, but that doesn't mean Trump should run in 2024

The slow-motion collapse of the Biden administration doubtless produces a told-you-so smile on the faces of his defeated opponent and his supporters, as well as the ironic thought, "Do you miss Trump yet?" The answer should be, "No." Upon taking office, President Joe Biden created such a disastrous crisis at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joe Biden
Jerome Powell
Lael Brainard
actionforex.com

Musical Chairs at the Fed: Powell or Brainard?

Jerome Powell’s term as Chair of the Federal Reserve is scheduled to end in February, and President Biden will need to decide whom to nominate. Should he stick with Powell or go with someone else?. Online betting markets give Powell a probability in excess of 85% of being re-nominated with...
U.S. POLITICS
bitcoin.com

After Fed Members Disclose Million-Dollar Stock Trades Fed's Powell Initiates Ethics Inquiry

The Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has directed his staff to start an ethics inquiry into the financial activities of Fed members, as a number of senior central bank officials are being questioned for their investments. Reports indicated last week that the president of the Dallas Federal Reserve branch, Robert Kaplan, benefitted from “multiple million-dollar-plus stock trades” in 2020.
MARKETS
AFP

US Fed preparing to remove stimulus 'soon' despite slower recovery

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be time to begin removing the stimulus it provided during the pandemic. The closely-watched announcement left policy unchanged for now, but new forecasts from central bankers show they expect the first interest rate increase next year. That would take the benchmark lending rate above zero in the world's dominant economy for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Market watchers, as well as inflation hawks at the Fed, are concerned the stimulus is fueling price increases, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation could remain higher than expected as supply and employment constraints continue after last year's widespread business closures.
BUSINESS
fxempire.com

Stocks Move Higher As Powell Managed To Calm Markets

S&P 500 futures are gaining ground in premarket trading as traders continue to buy stocks after yesterday’s Fed Interest Rate Decision and the subsequent commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The Fed left the interest rate unchanged and signaled that it may announce the beginning of tapering at the next...
STOCKS
American Banker

Furor over Fed officials' trades shows need to fix ethics rules: Powell

WASHINGTON — The growing scrutiny of personal financial transactions by two Federal Reserve Bank presidents has demonstrated that the U.S. central bank could bolster its ethics framework for senior officials, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday. The Fed announced Sept. 16 that Powell had ordered a review of its ethics...
U.S. POLITICS
milwaukeesun.com

Powell says Fed can't protect economy in event of U.S. default

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the central bank can't protect the U.S. economy and financial markets from severe damage if the United States defaults on its debt. "It's just very important that the debt ceiling be raised in a timely...
U.S. POLITICS
Post-Bulletin

Fed's Powell 'not happy' with fellow policymakers' trading

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday he was displeased with the active investing carried out by two Fed regional bank presidents and pledged the central bank's ethics rules will be tightened after a thorough review. "We need to make changes and we are...
ECONOMY
newsbrig.com

Bond yields rip as Fed prepares to turn spigot on monetary stimulus

Longer-dated U.S. government bond yields jumped after the Federal Reserve signaled that it would likely start pulling back on its monetary stimulus in November. Since the Fed’s announcement on Wednesday afternoon, the yield on the U.S. 10-year (^TNX) climbed 10 basis points to as high as 1.41%, a figure not seen since July.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Stocks rally ahead of the Fed

Stock markets are looking surprisingly bullish ahead of the Federal Reserve decision later today, with Europe posting gains above 1% and the US not far behind. It seems all of the unease around Evergrande in recent days is abating, with the company’s onshore unit announcing an agreement had been reached on an interest payment due tomorrow. The problem has by no means gone away but one hurdle has been overcome that buys the company a little more time.
STOCKS

