CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Exclusive: U.S. shale oil firm Pioneer Natural launches land sale - sources

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Top U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Co has put its assets in the Delaware basin of Texas on the block, aiming to secure more than $2 billion for the properties, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. A strong rebound in crude oil prices following last year's pandemic-led crash has sparked a wave of shale consolidation and opened a window for producers to offload unwanted properties. Pioneer wants to streamline its business and reduce debt after two big acquisitions this year. In March, it sold an oilfield services business for an undisclosed amount.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rigs up a third week in a row

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 10 to 421 this week. That followed increases in each of last two weeks as a recovery in Gulf of Mexico energy operations continues in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on the Gulf Coast nearly four weeks ago. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by nine to stand at 521, according to Baker Hughes. November West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade higher, with the contract up 82 cents, or 1.1%, to $74.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Exclusive: U.S. gas producer Gulfport Energy explores sale - sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Gulfport Energy Corp, a U.S. natural gas exploration and production company which emerged from bankruptcy earlier this year, is exploring strategic options including a possible sale, according to people familiar with the matter. The Oklahoma City-headquartered company, which has a market value of about $1.6 billion,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Investor's Business Daily

Oil Stocks Gushing, And These Are In Buy Zones

Other than biotechs, no industry group has seen more breakouts in the past few weeks than the U.S. oil & gas exploration and production industry group. It's become a fertile ground for investors thanks to improving fundamentals. Devon Energy (DVN) broke out Thursday. The company, whose principal operations are in the Delaware Basin, is…
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Delaware State
Odessa American

US rig count up nine as oil prices climb

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up one this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 260 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 125 rigs were active in the region. Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up nine from last week...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
api.org

Divergent Times for U.S. Oil and Natural Gas Demand, Supply

Economics and energy market data for the third quarter of 2021 were marked by divergences. That’s the main thrust of API’s quarterly Industry Outlook for Q3 2021 and Monthly Statistical Report (MSR) with primary data for August. Demand for oil and natural gas has risen strongly along with the economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Sheffield
investing.com

Shell exits Permian with $9.5 billion Texas shale sale to ConocoPhillips

(Reuters) -Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSa) said on Monday it would sell its Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for $9.5 billion in cash, an exit from the largest U.S. oilfield for the energy major shifting its focus to the clean energy transition. For ConocoPhillips, it is the second sizable acquisition...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: BlackRock at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. BlackRock’s high-performance culture is what enables us to stay ahead of clients’ needs. It challenges us to be forward-thinkers, problem solvers and innovators. A high-performance culture also requires diversity, empathy, equity, respect and inclusion.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Shell to sell major U.S. shale operation to ConocoPhillips, accelerating its departure from fracking

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Shell will sell its shale assets in Texas to ConocoPhillips in a $9.5 billion cash deal, the two companies announced Monday, in a sign that the Anglo-Dutch oil and gas giant is stripping assets as it comes under increasing pressure to cut its carbon emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Shale#Oil Wells#Reuters#Pioneer Natural Resources#Pxd Rrb#Permian#Parsley Energy#Doublepoint Energy
Entrepreneur

Pioneer Natural (PXD) Likely to Divest Delaware Basin Assets

Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD is planning to divest its assets in the Delaware Basin, per Reuters. The company is expecting to generate more than $2 billion from the divestments. The recovery in commodity prices has made divestments of oil and gas assets more profitable for upstream companies. From last...
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Iraq, U.S. firm launch associated gas processing project

BAGHDAD, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Iraq launched an associated petroleum gas processing project with the U.S. Baker Hughes company at two oil fields in the country's southern province of Dhi Qar, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil said in a statement on Sunday. The project at the Nasiriyah and al-Gharraf oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Oil investor Warwick buys $450 million of Texas shale assets

One of the biggest U.S. investors in oil and natural gas wells is buying $450 million worth of assets in the Texas Eagle Ford shale basin from a renowned energy family in Dallas. Warwick Investment Group LLC, which owns stakes in more than 5,000 oil and gas wells, said Wednesday...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Panel at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Panel with Bloomberg, Sparq Natural Gas, The Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas, The Landfill Group. Jade Patterson is an analyst on BloombergNEF’s Americas gas research team, focused on short term...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: U.S. Energy Development Corporation at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. A leader in oil & gas direct investments for clients with tax planning needs, U.S. Energy Development Corporation blends operational and financial innovation with a forward-looking approach. Over the past 40 years, U.S. Energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Odessa American

ELAM: Oil prices firm

Nearly four-fifths of U.S. energy production in the Gulf remained offline 10 days after Hurricane Ida. Storm’s Fallout Cripples U.S. Oil Output, Sept. 9, 2021. Prices have firmed as result of Hurricane Ida. We had thought price would work lower, but that has not been the case. After hitting a low of 15%, the some 41% of energy stocks are now in bullish position.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy