Market Indexes: It was a volatile week, with big swings, but all 4 indexes eked out small gains. “Stocks slid Monday, with major indices tumbling by over 2% during the worst points of the afternoon session, as investors nervously eyed the potential ripple effects of the default of a major Chinese real estate company, as well as ongoing debates over the debt limit in Washington. The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, jumped by more than 30% to its highest since May, as a confluence of risks roiled markets.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO