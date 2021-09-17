CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Cruises to 4th Weekly Gain Despite Risk-Off Friday

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Oil cruised to a fourth straight weekly gain, riding on the impact of unexpected supply shortages from the three-week old Hurricane Ida, despite a risk-off sentiment across markets on Friday that weighed partially on crude prices. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for U.S. oil, settled at...

www.investing.com

investing.com

Stock Market News: Markets Squeeze Some Gains Despite Volatility

Market Indexes: It was a volatile week, with big swings, but all 4 indexes eked out small gains. “Stocks slid Monday, with major indices tumbling by over 2% during the worst points of the afternoon session, as investors nervously eyed the potential ripple effects of the default of a major Chinese real estate company, as well as ongoing debates over the debt limit in Washington. The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, jumped by more than 30% to its highest since May, as a confluence of risks roiled markets.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rigs up a third week in a row

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 10 to 421 this week. That followed increases in each of last two weeks as a recovery in Gulf of Mexico energy operations continues in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on the Gulf Coast nearly four weeks ago. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by nine to stand at 521, according to Baker Hughes. November West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade higher, with the contract up 82 cents, or 1.1%, to $74.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Heads for Fifth Weekly Gain on Global Market Tightening

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was poised for a fifth weekly gain as the market tightens amid a global energy crunch that’s set to increase demand for crude. Futures in New York held above $73 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent closed at the highest level since 2018 on Thursday. Crude inventories have declined from Europe to the U.S., even as OPEC+ adds more supply, and it comes as surging natural gas prices are expected to boost demand for oil products in power generation over winter.
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

Oil heads for third week of gains as supply tightens

LONDON -Oil prices declined on Friday to $77 a barrel, holding near a three-year high as they headed for a third straight week of gains, supported by global output disruptions and inventory draws. The rally was slightly dampened by China’s first public sale of state crude reserves. Brent crude was...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Stocks cling to weekly gains despite Evergrande hit and bond yield jump

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Stocks fell on Friday as uncertainty about Chinese developer Evergrande sapped confidence but the major markets remained on course for a weekly gain, while European and U.S. bond yields extended their rise after talk of central bank tapering. That European and United States indexes look...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices tally a 5th straight weekly climb

Oil futures ended higher on Friday, with U.S. prices up nearly 3% for the week, their fifth straight weekly advance, as U.S. inventories hover at their lowest since 2018. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 68 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $73.98 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, finished at their highest since mid-July, up about 2.8% for the week, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow, S&P 500 Nab Weekly Gains as VIX Cools Off

It was a quiet finish to a volatile week on Wall Street, with the Dow nabbing a 33-point pop on Friday. Both the blue-chip index and S&P 500 eked out weekly wins, as the latter settled into black territory. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq logged losses for the day and week, following China's latest crackdown of digital currencies. Bitcoin (BTC) fell more than 5% today, while tech and crypto-related stocks such as Coinbase (COIN) also plummeted. Elsewhere, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), logged its fourth-straight loss for its lowest close since Sept. 3.
STOCKS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Oil climbs on tight supply, renewed risk appetite

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending strong gains overnight with fuel demand growing and crude stocks declining as production remains hampered in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico after two hurricanes. The market was also supported by a broader switch back into risk assets as concerns eased over...
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Oil rallies with risk, gold lower

Crude prices appear to be on a one-way street that is headed higher. With risk appetite running wild, WTI crude is getting pumped higher as energy traders fixate over how long this energy market can remain this tight. Also adding to the supply issues is the shortage BP is having with truck drivers in the UK. The oil market is tight and any additional catalyst to that can easily help send crude prices much higher.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Oil gains ground, gold under pressure

Oil prices are trading back around levels last seen in late 2018, with crude getting a lift from the improvement in risk appetite and the apparent easing of concerns around Evergrande and China. With operations in the Gulf coming back on line and oil getting an extra lift on the back of sky-high gas prices, as countries head into the winter facing an energy crisis, the outlook continues to look bullish.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Gains With Supply and Demand In Focus

China property market fears abated and oil futures rose 2.5% Wednesday as market dynamics returned to focus with quickly eroding supply that will not be able to keep pace with crude demand. Oil advanced after U.S. crude inventories slid to the lowest since October 2018 amid a global energy crunch...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Oil follows risk appetite, gold rallies again

Oil is taking its cue from the broader market. The short-term market growth risks sent crude prices lower to key technical levels (50- and 100-day SMAs) that triggered technical buying. WTI crude seems like it is forming a trading range here and a further consolidation seems likely until China slowdown concerns disappear.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil falls 2% on risk aversion, dollar strength

Oil prices fell 2% on Monday as investors grew more risk averse, which hurt stock markets and boosted the U.S. dollar, making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies. Brent crude fell $1.42, or 1.9%, to settle at $73.92 a barrel after sinking to a session low of $73.52....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Down as Bearish Risks Grip Markets

(Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped as risky assets began the week on the back foot and the dollar gained ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that’s expected to see stimulus scaled back. Futures in New York fell to trade below $71 a barrel amid a broader decline in stock markets. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, pressured as concerns over Evergrande feed risk-off sentiment

Oil futures settled lower on Monday, as concerns over a possible collapse of Chinese property developer Evergrande fed risk-off sentiment, pulling U.S. and global stock markets sharply lower. "Evergrande's woes are threatening the outlook for the world's second largest economy and making some investors question China's growth outlook and whether it is safe to invest there," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell $1.68, or 2.3%, to settle at $70.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Set for Fourth Weekly Gain

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a fourth weekly gain, the best run since early July, supported by signs of a tighter market and positive pricing patterns. West Texas Intermediate, which edged lower on Friday, has climbed almost 4% this week. The U.S. benchmark has advanced as crude and gasoline stockpiles in the country registered further declines. Investors have also been tracking strong rallies in other energy commodities, especially natural gas, which has surged by about 45% so far this quarter.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
Wenatchee World

Wall Street slides, ending seesaw week in a risk-off mood

NEW YORK — Wall Street slid on Friday in a broad sell-off, rounding out a topsy-turvy week in which investors juggled signs of economic strength with concerns over corporate tax increases, stress from the Delta COVID variant, and possible shifts in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s timeline for tapering asset purchases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

