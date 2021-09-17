CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ecuador expects 4 major mining projects to start up by 2025

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador expects four major mining projects to start production by the end of President Guillermo Lasso’s first term in 2025, as the conservative leader seeks to diversify the economy before oil exports, the natural resources ministry said on Friday.

Lasso, a former banker who took office in May, is seeking to attract private investment to boost the economy after a deep recession last year exacerbated the government’s cash crunch. Ecuador has abundant mineral reserves, but has lagged Andean neighbors Peru and Chile in developing large-scale mines.

Three gold concessions to Canadian firms - Dundee Precious Metals’ Loma Larga, Atico Mining Corp’s La Plata, and Adventus Mining Corp’s Curipamba - are in the advanced exploration stage and should begin production in 2023, the Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources Ministry said in its statement.

The Cascabel concession, controlled by Australia’s SolGold PLC, is expected to begin copper production in 2025, the ministry added.

Many major mining projects in Ecuador have encountered opposition from local communities and some have struggled with occupations by informal miners here, which have slowed down their development.

The South American country's first large-scale copper mine, the Mirador project operated by a subsidiary of Chinese consortium CRCC-Tongguan, began production in mid-2019 here. Its first major gold mine, Canadian miner Lundin Gold Inc's Fruta del Norte projects, started up in November here of that year.

Ecuador’s authorities expect exports of mineral resources to reach $1.6 billion this year, up 74% from 2020.

techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
The Independent

India's eastern coast on high alert as cyclone hits land

Authorities in two Indian coastal states are on high alert, with evacuations and preparations underway as a cyclone hit the eastern seaboard late Sunday evening. The Indian Meteorological Department said Cyclone Gulab, coming in from the Bay of Bengal began to make landfall with an estimated wind speed of up to 95 kilometers (59 miles) per hour. A number of National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed to the eastern state of Odisha where thousands of people have been evacuated, and the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. Residents in low-lying coastal areas in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam...
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

China Unveils Gigantic New Electronic Attack Jet CH-6

There are going to be plenty of exciting aircraft to be displayed on China's big international airshow in Zhuhai from September 28 to October 3 and we are already getting a glimpse of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation's Cai Hong (Rainbow) 6, the CH-6. According to China-Arms.com, which...
WORLD
