Bear and foxes rescued from roadside zoo in Tawas City make it to Colorado sanctuary

By Jordyn Bruns
abc12.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAWAS CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - After years without proper veterinary care at a Michigan roadside zoo, a bear and foxes are safe in their new home at a Colorado sanctuary. In a report from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, it was indicated that various animals were kept at Sunrise Side Nature Trail and Exotic Park located in Tawas City, where they had spent years without any veterinary care. The animals arrived Friday morning at The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, after being rescued.

