'Now it's an emergency': Anti-Confederate protest prompts new signage barring uninvited visitors from City Hall
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New signs prohibiting uninvited visitors at City Hall were a direct response to protests by activists demanding the removal of Confederate monuments. According to records obtained by First Coast News, city officials deemed a second planned protest by the Northside Coalition an “emergency,” and scrambled to create signage prohibiting “disruptive” behavior along with any visitors not invited or given explicit consent to enter.www.firstcoastnews.com
