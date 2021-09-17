CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

'Now it's an emergency': Anti-Confederate protest prompts new signage barring uninvited visitors from City Hall

First Coast News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New signs prohibiting uninvited visitors at City Hall were a direct response to protests by activists demanding the removal of Confederate monuments. According to records obtained by First Coast News, city officials deemed a second planned protest by the Northside Coalition an “emergency,” and scrambled to create signage prohibiting “disruptive” behavior along with any visitors not invited or given explicit consent to enter.

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
delawareohiohistory.org

New Look City Hall Open House

The community is invited to tour the renovated City Hall building on Sunday, September 26 from 1-3 PM. City Hall, 1 S. Sandusky St., Delaware, re-opened earlier this year after being closed in 2020 for renovations and because of COVID. Renovations on the nearly 85-year-old City Hall building’s interior were the first in nearly 30 years and addressed four critical areas: safety and security; public access and customer service; mechanical systems; and workspaces.
DELAWARE CITY, DE
valleynewslive.com

Dozens protest outside city hall over climate change

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dozens of people marched from Island Park to Fargo City Hall to protest over climate change issues on Friday. The rally’s focus was to pressure elected officials at the city, county, state and federal level to take actions against global warming. The event in...
FARGO, ND
fox4kc.com

Kansas City mask mandate extended into October after council vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s indoor mask mandate has been extended into October after a vote by the city council Thursday afternoon. The council voted 11-2 to extend the mask mandate through Oct. 7, with only council members Heather Hall and Brandon Ellington voting against the extension. The Oct....
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
New York Post

Teachers union rips City Hall’s COVID-19 preparedness in new poll

City teachers union leaders blasted Mayor Bill de Blasio’s ability to keep schools safe amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in a newly released survey. A poll of roughly 1,200 United Federation of Teachers chapter leaders done at a meeting of union brass Wednesday revealed a nearly unanimous lack of confidence in City Hall’s stewardship of city schools.
EDUCATION
palmcoastobserver.com

Outbursts, insults mar council meeting, prompting rebuke from city attorney

City Council members shouted over and insulted one another during a meeting Sept. 21, prompting City Attorney Bill Reischmann to warn them that they were violating the council's own rules of decorum. Such comments by Reischmann have become a regular feature of City Council meetings in recent months. "I take...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Pappas
sanclementetimes.com

New OCSD Substation Opens at City Hall

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Uninvited#City Attorney#City Hall#Confederate#First Coast News#The Northside Coalition#The Mayor S Office#The Florida Times Union#City Council#Neighborhoods#Ogc
Plainview Daily Herald

City Hall now open on 5th Street

Plainview City Hall has officially moved to 202 W. 5th Street as of Monday. The new building now houses administration (city manager, assistant city manager, city secretary, and the mayor’s office), human resources, Municipal Court, IT, community services/code enforcement/building inspections, Finance Department, Water Utilities and the Main Street/Fair Theater/CVB Department are all now at the new location.
PLAINVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
rhinotimes.com

City Is Booting Homeless From Immediate Premises Of City Hall

For at least the past several years homeless people have been allowed to occupy areas at night around city hall in downtown Greensboro. On Thursday, Sept. 16, Interim City Manager Chris Wilson sent out an email to city employees announcing that people would no longer be allowed occupy the ‘immediate premises’ of our buildings.”
GREENSBORO, NC
Anderson Herald Bulletin

New Albany celebrates opening of new city hall

NEW ALBANY — New Albany’s city hall is now open, a step Mayor Jeff Gahan describes as an “historic” occasion for the city. On Friday, the City of New Albany presented a grand opening and open house for New Albany City Hall, located at the former Reisz Furniture building on 142 E. Main St.
NEW ALBANY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy