CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Something big is happening in WBTV reporter Steve Ohnesorge’s life in October. Something that sounds an awful lot like retirement. One month from now, the longest-running on-air presence in the history of Channel 3’s news operation will put down his microphone and walk away, perhaps forever, from the station he’s worked at since Gerald Ford was president of the United States. On his own terms.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO