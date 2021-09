The city of Sedona invites those who have a “moonshot” idea to participate in a Shark Tank-inspired pitch contest open to individuals or businesses in the Verde Valley. Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to receive instruction and advice from industry experts on how to start or accelerate their business and ideas while competing for cash and prizes. Contest prizes include cash awards of $1,500, $1,000, and $500; scholarships to the Northern Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (NACET) Business Development Programs; and in-kind products such as business cards, photography, website assistance, and security, and much more.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 9 DAYS AGO