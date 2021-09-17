American Dream Unveils The Avenue

The American Dream shopping and entertainment complex at the Meadowlands opened The Avenue. Anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue – the only New Jersey location of the luxury retailer – the 300,000-square-foot retail area features a curated collection of world-renowned brands and boasts the first Northeast location of Carpaccio, a Bal Harbour favorite fine dining establishment.
Did you know there is an indoor ski resort at American Dream Mall in New Jersey? Big SNOW American Dream is North America’s first and only indoor year-round ski and snowboard resort, and for two weeks it’s decked out as a Club Med ski resort to commemorate the launch of Club Med Québec. Through October 3rd, Big SNOW American Dream will turn into a replica of Club Med Québec, before the resort’s official opening up in Canada on December 3rd.
American Dream, the nation’s second-largest mall, has just added 300,000 square feet dedicated to the cream of the retail crop. The Avenue, as the new luxury wing is known, opened to the public on September 17 and we were there to inaugurate what promises to be the next great shopping mecca. Even if the mall is still waiting for most of its additional 20 or so marquee brands to break ground, there are plenty of opportunities to give your Amex a workout.
At the few stores currently open, including Dolce & Gabbana, Hermès and Saks Fifth Avenue, there was already considerable...
Attention all you window shoppers: This one's for you. The American Dream mega mall at the Meadowlands has opened its luxury shopping wing. The Avenue promises a lot more than maxing out your credit cards — it's a feast for the senses. Anchored by the Saks Fifth Avenue luxury retailer...
Our crown jewel New Jersey Mall has just opened "The Avenue" and it is fancy schmancy shopping at its finest! If you are looking for luxury shopping and dining with a curated collection of world-renowned brands you are in for a treat! Here are the stores that just went in...
Birkin bag maker Hermes, boho chic brand Johnny Was and the first place to have fine dining, Carpaccio, all open Friday at American Dream. But the biggest draw to the newly opened The Avenue — a collection of high-end retail stores housed in a 300,000 square foot corridor of the complex — is the long-awaited return of Saks Fifth Avenue to New Jersey.
The Game Room centres on a reimagined arcade platform with midway games and interactive attractions such as Skee Golf, the popular arcade putting game. The new attraction demonstrates that IP remains a huge trend in the attractions industry with The Game Room featuring iconic Hasbro brands including GI Joe, My Little Pony, Monopoly, Hungry Hungry Hippos, Candyland and Connect.
The Avenue, American Dream’s long-awaited, art-bedecked luxury wing opened September 17 with the world’s largest Hermés store and New Jersey’s only Saks Fifth Avenue among its tenants. The Avenue’s debut was long delayed by changes in the tenant mix as well as COVID-19. American Dream CEO Don Ghermezian worked the...
American Dream has announced another one-of-a-kind entertainment venue. Hasbro brands including Monopoly, GI Joe, My Little Pony, Hungry Hungry Hippos, Clue, Connect Four, Candyland and more will be featured in The Game Room powered by Hasbro, a family entertainment concept scheduled to open in 2022. The reimagined arcade platform will...
LA-based streetwear brand RENOWNED has launched its Fall/Winter 2021 collection titled “Beyond Lucid.” Inspired by the American dream, the collection continues the brand’s pursuit of storytelling and staying true to one’s ideals. For the new collection, the brand debuted its “Lucid Cut,” which is a new wavy cut and sew...
"American Dream Home with Cheryl Casone" premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET with back-to-back episodes as Fox Business Network’s new primetime programming slate, "FBN Prime," continues to celebrate American industry and ingenuity. "’American Dream Home’ is stories of real people, average Americans that are looking for that dream home. They've...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A concert for a cause brought celebrities, local leaders and even royalty to Central Park on Saturday.
Global Citizen Live featured no shortage of stars, raising awareness for humanitarian causes.
Concertgoers and organizers say it’s so great to be back in Central Park supporting important causes after last year’s was virtual only.
Sixty thousand people were expected to be in attendance on the Great Lawn on Saturday.
As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, the massive concert kicked off with some of the biggest names in the music industry donating their time and talent.
One of the first to hit the stage was...
East Rutherford NJ, East Rutherford Fire Department reports that just before 5:00am, the East Rutherford Fire Department was requested to assist the Meadowlands Fire Department for a fire at Big Snow within the American Dream. Due to the size of the building, extensive roof operations and a stubborn body of “cold smoke,” the Meadowlands fire plan was activated bringing fire departments from throughout Bergen County to the scene to assist. Wood Ridge Fire Department responded at 05:20 a response to “Big Snow” at the American Dream Mall in the Borough of East Rutherford for a Building Fire. Engine 905 responded and working with several of the surrounding towns extinguished the fire and ensured there was no further extension. Lyndhurst, Secaucus, Mahwah, Moonachie, Rochelle Park, Saddle Brook, Wallington, and Jersey City Fire Departments all assisted .
“Heels push you to be more energetic,” said Gianvito Rossi. “It’s much better to dress up and move around. That will keep you much younger than staying in sneakers or flats.”
The Italian designer said yesterday at Milan Fashion Week that a significant fashion moment is underway as the pandemic recovery continues. “Finally we see a great comeback of dressing up again — heels, elegance, a renaissance.”
In Rossi’s spring ’22 collection, themed around the concept of a shoe bar, the designer focused on several key styles, including a new platform sandal with a plexi upper, high stiletto heel and sharp pointy...
The opportunity to reserve a single room on a charter yacht is rare, but there are companies that specialize in the service. “Couples or singles interested in expeditions, rather than a specific yacht, tend to be our clients,” says Tamsin Vaughan, director of yacht expeditions for EYOS, a UK firm that zeroes in on luxury travel to extreme and off-the-grid destinations. “We go places where they wouldn’t charter yachts by themselves.”
The 236-foot Nansen Explorer, a seven-stateroom yacht with a bar, lounge and gym, will host an EYOS charter in Antarctica this winter. Kayaking around glaciers and hiking snow-covered slopes are...
American Express and Chase are the two most popular credit card rewards programs, but choosing one can be overwhelming. Comparing Amex points vs Chase points can help you find the right one for your needs.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Target is teaming with a new lineup of Hollywood-loved names for its Fall Designer Collection. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer has tapped Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan to dream up its latest limited-edition collections, set to arrive Saturday, Sept. 25 in select stores and online at Target.com.
The collection is available to shop via the retailer’s same-day pickup options, including contact-free Drive Up and in-store Order Pickup. Online orders are also available for shipping. To simplify the shopping process,...
Kering is saying no to fur once and for all.
The luxury conglomerate has announced that it is banning the use of fur across all of its brands. Starting with its fall 2022 collections, you won’t find any fur items sold at some of the fashion world’s most esteemed houses, like Gucci, Balenciaga and Saint Laurent—all of which are owned by Kering.
“When it comes to animal welfare, our Group has always demonstrated its willingness to improve practices within its own supply chain and the luxury sector in general,” François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, said in a statement released on...
Click here to read the full article. A world without sweats might still be months away, but retailers at the Designers & Agents trade show were in search of fashion with a little splash.
While millions are still working remotely and living somewhat cautiously, many are welcoming the opportunity to attend weddings, special events or just go about their daily routines with a little more freedom. Alisa Greenspan, owner of Loop New York, was on the lookout for on-the-rise designers for her pop-up shops. An offshoot of the pandemic has been retailers’ interest in hosting pop-ups with Loop to drive traffic,...
The original jeansmakers, Levi’s is often the source of inspiration for creative designers. That sentiment is the foundation of a new installment of Pop-In@Nordstrom, a boutique concept within select Nordstrom locations and online that spotlights the products of different retailers, brands and designers on a rotating basis. The brainchild of Nordstrom director of creative projects Olivia Kim, the experimental retail concept has previously partnered with labels like Eileen Fisher, Goop and more.
Pop-In@Nordstrom x Levi’s centers on exclusive collections from designers Collina Strada, Melody Ehsani and Thompson Street Studio, all of which are promoted alongside a curated selection of Levi’s Authorized Vintage...
Comments / 0