Protests

Social Media Chatter Around Capitol Rioter Protest Includes Targeting Lawmakers: DHS

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Rally organizers said that rally is meant to be a show of support for "political prisoners," referring to people jailed in connection with the riots on Jan. 6.

Arizona Mirror

GOP lawmakers will appear alongside white nationalists, Nazi apologists, at rally to support insurrectionists

A rally planned for Saturday at the Arizona Capitol that aims to support "political prisoners" of the January 6 insurrection will feature speakers who are white nationalists, have endorsed Nazi ideology and are facing charges for storming the U.S. Capitol alongside GOP legislators.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Sparse attendance at rally in support of US Capitol rioters

A few hundred protesters turned up Saturday in Washington to rally in support of the pro-Trump rioters who ransacked the US Capitol on January 6, but they were outnumbered by a robust security presence and journalists. Police who were caught on the back foot by the deadly riot on Capitol Hill took no chances this time: they used a security fence around the Capitol complex, police in riot gear and rows of armored trucks to keep the peace. Organizers of the "Justice for J6" rally -- who said they wanted to draw attention to those held over the riot who did not commit violent offenses -- had received a permit for 700 people to gather near the Capitol's reflecting pool, but far fewer showed up. Chants of "Let them go!" rose from the demonstrators as speakers took to the podium to decry what they called President Joe Biden's administration detention of "political prisoners."
PROTESTS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Small Crowd Gathers Near the Capitol to Protest Arrests of Jan. 6 Rioters

A sparse crowd of demonstrators gathered near the nation's Capitol to rally for those criminally charged in the Jan. 6 deadly pro-Trump insurrection. Protestors were met with heavy presence of local, state and federal law enforcement — and members of the press — outnumbering event attendees.
PROTESTS
KGAB AM 650

Protest for Jailed Capitol Rioters: Police Ready This Time

Allies of Donald Trump are mounting a Saturday rally at the U.S. Capitol, aimed at supporting protesters now in jail on charges from the Jan. 6 insurrection. Capitol police, criticized as unprepared in January, are taking no chances, arguing that overpreparing this time is far preferable.
PROTESTS
fox4news.com

4 arrested during protests, confrontations around Justice for J6 rally on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Four people have been arrested during the events surrounding the Justice for J6 rally on Capitol Hill, according to law enforcement. One person was arrested on a weapons charge when Capitol police discovered he was carrying a knife. A second person was taken into custody after a bystander alerted them to a gun he was carrying.
PROTESTS
POLITICO

The Capitol rioters get a D.C. rally

'JUSTICE FOR J6' EXPLAINED — Washington is on edge as law enforcement braces for Saturday's "Justice for J6" rally, which right-wing extremist groups like the Proud Boys may attend to support people who are being prosecuted for participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a request from Capitol Police today to provide 100 unarmed D.C. National Guard troops in case law enforcement needs back-up.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Capitol insurrection protest – live: Washington prepares for arrival of crowd supporting 6 January rioters

Washington, DC is hunkered down in advance of a protest on behalf of people arrested for their alleged part in the US Capitol insurrection at the start of this year. The "Justice for J6" rally, organised by a onetime Trump campaign staffer, is ostensibly a protest against the "persecution" of the 600-plus people who have been taken into custody. It is seen by some as part of a broader right-wing attempt to rewrite the narrative of the attack on the Capitol as a mostly peaceful incident, with the participants reframed as simply naive citizens earnestly concerned about the 2020 election.
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Lawmakers, staff urged to avoid Capitol during Saturday protest

A demonstration this Saturday in support of people arrested in the Jan. 6 storming has prompted security officials to warn members of Congress and their staffs to stay away from the U.S. Capitol on that day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Fencing installed around the Capitol ahead of anticipated Sept. 18 protest

Fencing around the US Capitol building has been reinstalled ahead of a planned rally Saturday in support of the Jan. 6 rioters. Late Wednesday, workers wearing construction vests put together the fencing around the government building as local law enforcement braces for the "Justice for J6" demonstration.
PROTESTS
Kirksville Daily Express & Crier

Missouri lawmakers weigh action on federal vaccine mandate as protesters rally at Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers weighed whether to take action in response to pending federal vaccine orders Wednesday while protesters rallying against vaccine mandates gathered at the state Capitol. Back in Jefferson City for the legislature's annual veto session, the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony from representatives from business groups...
MISSOURI STATE
theridgewoodblog.net

Many Voters Say Capitol Rioters 'Political Prisoners'?

Ridgewood NJ, nearly half of voters agree with claims by organizers of a rally planned for Saturday in D.C. that those charged with participating in the January 6 Capitol riot are "political prisoners.". A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 49% of Likely U.S. Voters agree...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Urban Milwaukee

Rep. Sortwell Targets Social Media Censorship

When it comes to censorship on social media, Rep. Shae Sortwell (R-Two Rivers) hopes to find bipartisan ground to stand on. Recently, he introduced three bills which aim to both combat online censorship and provide new avenues for free-speech challenges. "Big tech has long been violating people's free speech rights through deleting, censoring and shadow-banning because they disagree with what is posted or who is posting it," said Sortwell. "We expect this kind of suppression in China, but it is disturbing that we have allowed it to occur in America, the Land of the Free."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

