The last time Americans were this turned off by the U.S. housing market, borrowing costs were over five times the current rate. The share of people who think now is a good time to buy a home fell in September to 29%, extending the plunge from March when the proportion was more than twice as high, data from the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey shows. It’s also the smallest chunk of housing-is-a-good-buy respondents since 1982.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO