Watch Tesla's Model S Plaid Best a Hayabusa in the Ultimate Drag Race
The Tesla Model S Plaid is a sickeningly quick car. Already accelerating faster than any production sedan to ever hit the market, the vehicle can go from zero to 60 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in roughly two seconds, according to Tesla. But an ultimate drag race arranged by Edmunds has shown us something truly shocking: The Tesla Model S Plaid can beat the 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa, and the 2021 Kawasaki ZX-14R motorcycles.interestingengineering.com
