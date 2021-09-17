CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can the Trail Blazers Contend if They’re Healthy?

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Trail Blazers’ 2020-21 season was pockmarked with injuries, particularly to center Jusuf Nurkic and starting shooting guard CJ McCollum. Though they survived with a 58% winning mark, many Blazers fans feel it wasn’t representative of Portland’s best efforts. What would happen if the band got back together and everyone was able to play to their fullest? That’s the subject of today’s Blazer’s Edge Mailbag.

fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Says Damian Lillard Should Leave The Blazers And Join Forces With Another Star: "I Don’t Really Like Guys Teaming Up, But This Is The Way It Is…”

For years, fans and media members have tried to convince Damian Lillard to leave the Portland Trail Blazers. After years of mediocrity, the franchise has yet to show they can build a title-contending team around Lillard, and most stars would have left long ago. Like James Harden, Kevin Durant, and...
NBA
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Best trade in franchise history with the Portland Trail Blazers

The Utah Jazz have boasted the best point guard in the National Basketball Association on at least one occasion. Of course, we’re talking about John Stockton, who held that title unequivocally for a large portion of his NBA career, spent entirely in Salt Lake City. However, from 2005-06 up to midway through the 2010-11 season, the Jazz arguably rostered another player worthy of that moniker in Deron Williams. Here’s the trade that changed the Utah Jazz for a half decade, after a disastrous 2004-05 season that saw the team finish with a 26-56 record.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Refreshed Look At Ben Simmons Trade To Portland Trail Blazers

Another day has gone by, which means it is time to talk about everybody’s favorite NBA topic – Ben Simmons trade packages! The Philadelphia 76ers have been taking calls and making offers involving Ben Simmons over the last several weeks, but they have still not reached an agreement on a trade involving their 3x All-Star.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Blazers Sign Quinn Cook

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed point guard Quinn Cook to a non-guaranteed deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Cook last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 2.1 points across 16 appearances with the Lakers and 6.1 points in just seven appearances with the Cavaliers.
NBA
FanSided

Should the Portland Trail Blazers trade Jusuf Nurkic before the deadline?

The Portland Trail Blazers have three players entering free agency in 2022: Jusuf Nurkic, Robert Covington, and Anfernee Simons. It’s highly unlikely that they retain all three, considering that Nurk and Ant are both due for significant pay raises and Jody Allen hasn’t been the type of owner to willingly go into the luxury tax for basketball purposes.
NBA
The Oregonian

Carmelo Anthony says Trail Blazers never reached out during NBA free agency

Carmelo Anthony isn’t with the Portland Trail Blazers any longer, but the future NBA Hall of Famer will always have love for Rip City. When he departed the Blazers this summer to sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony wrote a heartfelt message to Portland thanking the city and organization for letting him love the game of basketball again.
NBA
FanSided

The Portland Trail Blazers have had an uninspiring offseason

The Portland Trail Blazers have had a peculiar offseason this year and it could lead to the departure of Damian Lillard. It’s been no secret that Damian Lillard is starting to feel frustrated with the Portland Trail Blazers. Rumors have been rising up this offseason and got to the point where people thought that he may ask for a trade out of Portland. It had gotten so bad that Dame himself had to come out trying to squash the rumors but didn’t entirely silence them.
NBA
NBC Sports

Trail Blazers announce the return of Fan Fest set for Oct. 2

With the Portland Trail Blazers tipping off the 2021-22 preseason slate on Oct. 4 at home against the Golden State Warriors, Trail Blazers fans will get a sneak peek at this year’s squad a couple of days earlier. The team announced this week that the annual intra-squad scrimmage, Fan Fest,...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Four Blazers Crack First Half of SI’s Top 100 Players for 2021-22

Earlier today, Sports Illustrated released their ninth annual “Top 100 NBA Players” list, starting with players ranked No. 100 to 51. The Portland Trail Blazers made frequent appearances in the rankings, with four different players. Jusuf Nurkić, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, and Larry Nance Jr. all made the cut for today’s portion of SI’s list.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Can Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic Reach a New Ceiling?

It’s a Mail Bag Monday on Jacked Ramsays and hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague are back to focus on center Jusuf Nurkic. With training camp just days away, is it time to start getting hyped about the big fella’s outlook for the 2021-22 season?. The Athletic’s Jason Quick released...
NBA
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers sign NBA Champion Quinn Cook

The Portland Trail Blazers have just signed two-time NBA Champion and former Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors guard, Quinn Cook to a one-year non-guaranteed deal. The Athletic’s NBA Insider Shams Charania had the news as usual. Cook is a 28-year-old point guard who stands six-foot-one and weighs in...
NBA
ClutchPoints

The Trail Blazers’ Neil Olshey problem is only growing bigger

Neil Olshey clearly took it as a source of pride. Carmelo Anthony, without a job for more than a year when the injury-ravaged Portland Trail Blazers signed him in November 2019, re-upped before last season despite knowing he’d be moved to the bench—the same gut-check demotion that previously left him out of the league in the first place. But unlike his ill-fated tenure as a first-time reserve with the Houston Rockets to begin 2018-19, Anthony knew exactly what he was getting into with Portland, and the trust he had in Olshey was one of the biggest reasons why.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Trail Blazers Notes: Nurkic, Brown, Offseason Grade

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is optimistic about his role on the team after the hiring of Chauncey Billups as head coach, writes Jason Quick of The Athletic. Billups mentioned Nurkic during his introductory press conference, telling reporters, “I want to get more out of Nurk this year. He’s a weapon that most teams don’t have.” The new coach talked about installing an inside-out offense that will take advantage of Nurkic’s low-post scoring abilities as well as the team’s shooting prowess.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

How Many Blazers Should Appear on the NBA’s “75 Greatest Players” List?

In commemoration of its 75th season, NBA panelists and voters are taking on the unenviable task of recognizing the 75 greatest talents to ever play in October. Using their “50 Greatest Players” list in 1996 as a backdrop, one key challenge comes in determining both how many of them will remain and who of the last two-and-a-half decades deserves a spot. How many Portland Trail Blazers will boast a case to crack the list?

