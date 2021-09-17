CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 dogs cause multi-vehicle crash on I-805 near North Park

By City News Service
 9 days ago

Two dogs loose on Interstate 805 caused a multi-vehicle collision near North Park Friday.

A man chasing two dogs — possibly huskies — was reported near University Avenue on the 805 around 9:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol's computer-aided dispatch system.

Dispatchers recorded a pileup of four or five vehicles including a Jeep Cherokee and a big rig, which blocked the

middle lanes.

It was unclear if anyone involved was hurt, including the dogs.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

