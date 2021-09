From his humble birth in a shotgun shack in Tupelo, Mississippi to stardom as a leather- jacket-wearing, jailhouse-rocking heartthrob, Elvis Presley has carved his name in history as the King of Rock and Roll. His legacy as one of America's first rock 'n' roll stars has been carried on through the spirits of musicians such as Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, The Clash, and Jimi Hendrix (via Graceland).