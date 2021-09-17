Nick Sirianni wore a t-shirt of Jalen Hurts' face, and it was glorious
Fresh off his first victory as Eagles head coach, Nick Sirianni prepared for his team’s home opener this weekend by rocking a fresh new t-shirt to Friday’s practice. The face you see on the front of Sirianni’s shirt belongs to none other than starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who threw for three touchdowns (including one to his former Alabama teammate, DeVonta Smith) while completing a career-high 77.1 percent of his passes in last week’s 32-6 rout of the hapless Falcons.www.audacy.com
Comments / 0