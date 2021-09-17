Panel of judges rule 2018 law requiring photo ID to vote in North Carolina is unconstitutional

A panel of judges on Friday permanently threw out North Carolina's law requiring a photo ID to vote, the latest in a decade of courtroom defeats for Republican legislators.

The 2-1 decision ruled the 2018 law on Voter ID, Senate Bill 824 , was unconstitutional because it unfairly targeted African American voters and thus violated the state's Equal Protection Clause.

"The Republican majority 'targeted voters who, based on race, were unlikely to vote for the majority party,'" Hon. Vince M. Rozier, Jr and Hon. Michael J. O'Foghludha wrote in their opinion, citing a previous court ruling. "Even if done for partisan ends, that constitutes racial discrimination."

North Carolina voters in 2018 approved a constitutional amendment enshrining the concept of requiring photo identification to cast a ballot, but the General Assembly would have to spell out exactly which IDs would be accepted and how that process would work.

Voters in 2018, moreover, chose a makeup of the North Carolina General Assembly that for the first time in several years took away the NCGOP's veto-proof majorities. Republican leaders, however, utilized the lame-duck session to push through SB 824 knowing it could withstand a veto from Governor Cooper, which was indeed overridden.

"Our goal is to defend against potential voter fraud but not make it difficult to vote," Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth & Yadkin Counties) said at the time. "We've been exceptionally transparent and no one will be disenfranchised from voting."

Two Democrats--Sen. Joel Ford (D-Mecklenberg) and Sen. Don Davis (Greene, Lenoir, Pitt & Wayne)--joined Senate Republicans to vote in favor of the bill in the initial votes, with Ford also voting to sustain the veto.

That fact was cited by the dissenting judge, Hon. Nathaniel J. Poovey, who argued "plaintiffs presented insufficient evidence to suggest that our legislature acted with a racially discriminatory intent."

According to SB824, college IDs would be accepted to vote, including community colleges and private universities. Municipal government IDs that meet state requirements would also be accepted, along with driver's licenses, military IDs and tribal enrollment cards.

Friday's ruling from Wake County Superior Court came nearly 20 months after a U.S. district court judge blocked the law from taking effect for the 2020 election

SB 824, moreover, was Republicans' second try to pass a voter ID law after its 2013 version signed by then-Governor Pat McCrory was resoundingly lambasted by state and federal courts . The 2016 ruling by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals declared that the 2013 law violated the Constitution and the federal Voting Rights Act by targeting black voters "with almost surgical precision."