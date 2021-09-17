How Ingmar Bergman’s Scenes From a Marriage Became the Most Imitated Show of 2021

For a voting body as massive as the Television Academy—around 20,000 people in total—the Emmy winners were, until quite recently, decided by a very small group of people. Panels of volunteers from a given branch (acting, directing, writing, and so on) would gather to watch the submitted episode(s) of each nominee in a category, a process that had its benefits and its drawbacks. The contending work was more carefully considered, yielding deserving, surprising winners—a then unknown Aaron Paul for Breaking Bad, a then Emmyless Margo Martindale for Justified. But a kind of monotony settled in too, year after year. Broad submissions like Jim Parsons’s outrageous Big Bang Theory tapes proved almost unbeatable, while legendary performances like The Office’s Steve Carell and Mad Men’s Jon Hamm could never win. In fact, Hamm only won for Mad Men’s final season—which was also the first year the Television Academy changed its system into a popular vote.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO