Sonoma County has seen a sizable jump in the amount of hate crimes reported in the county. According to data released from the FBI, Sonoma County saw 25 hate crimes in 2020, which was more than double the previous year. Of that number, four of the reported hate crimes were anti-Jewish, according to officials. The biggest driver of the local increase in hate crimes was motivated by anti-Black bias, which is in line with similar data from statewide and national trends.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO