The Truth About What's Really In McDonald's Chicken Nuggets

Certain Chick-fil-A fans think something is afoot with the chain's chicken nuggets. Following a few social media postings about some Chick-fil-A locations being completely out of chicken nuggets, rumors have begun swirling that the reasons for the disappearing nuggets are not simply due to the popular product (Chick-fil-A's offering topped our list of best fast food chicken nuggets) being sold out because of high demand. While these out-of-stock nuggets may simply be the result of major supply shortages that have plagued just about every fast food chain in recent weeks, some Chick-fil-A employees have made claims that the nuggets are actually gone because they have been recalled by the company. None of these claims have been substantiated, and to date, Chick-fil-A has made no statements about recalling their chicken nuggets, so there is a good chance this is all just speculation, fueled by social media, frustration, and hunger for chicken. However, for the sake of being thorough, let's dive further into what is driving these online suspicions of a nugget recall.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO