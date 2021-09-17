The Truth About What's Really In McDonald's Chicken Nuggets
Whether you're a kid or an adult, it's hard not to love McDonald's chicken nuggets. These popular fast-food treats are crispy, tasty, and perfectly accompanied with a delicious sauce. Although they're totally crave-worthy, do you really know what McDonald's chicken nuggets are made of? According to the McDonald's website, six chicken nuggets contain 250 calories, 15 grams of fat, 14 grams of protein, and 500 milligrams of sodium. The nuggets also have a long ingredients list including white boneless chicken, vegetable oil, flour, salt, and spices.www.healthdigest.com
