Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Jaguars | Week 2 | Predictions & Picks

By MHH Staff
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 9 days ago

Last week, the Mile High Huddle staff went undefeated in its game picks for the Denver Broncos. This week, a reeling Jacksonville Jaguars squad is on the docket, lying in wait to catch the Broncos off-guard.

That is, only if the Broncos don't come into the game properly focused and motivated. Is it an easy win for Vic Fangio's squad? Or are the Jaguars more of a threat than it seems upon first glance?

You know what they say in the league. On any given Sunday, a team can win — even those that you least expect. Here's how MHH sees it unfolding for the Broncos in Week 2.

Kenneth Booker (@KennethMHH) 1-0: Look for the Broncos running game to ram the ball right down Jacksonville’s throat, dominating time of possession. Denver will carry a two-score lead going into the fourth quarter, and seal the game on a play-action touchdown that redeems KJ Hamler after his huge drop last week.

Pick: Broncos 24, Jaguars 6

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 1-0: Sunday will mark the moment that Broncos Country gains confidence in Teddy Bridgewater as he throws five touchdowns. The returning Bradley Chubb helps the Broncos' pass rush bully the sorry Jags. Denver's special teams shines with Diontae Spencer taking one to the house in what shakes out as a rout.

Pick: Broncos 34, Jags 10

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 1-0: The Broncos create a winning streak with a decisive victory over the Jaguars. The Jags' feeble offense will do its best to control the clock with its running game in order to negate Denver’s vaunted pass rush. Look for highly-touted rookie quarterback Trever Lawrence to use his legs on key downs. Despite the temptation to take advantage of the Jags' porous secondary in every situation, Broncos' offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will call a balance of run and pass plays. Bridgewater posts another effective outing.

Pick: Broncos 33, Jaguars 20

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 1-0: It's not easy to win on the road in the NFL, but the Broncos are a superior team to the Jaguars. A fearsome pass rush against a rookie quarterback is the recipe for success as Von Miller notches two sacks in the contest. Also, the dropped interceptions from last week will turn into takeaways this time as the Broncos get multiple takeaways. Denver's defense wins the day while the offense is again efficient in a solid win.

Pick: Broncos 30, Jaguars 13

Zach Hicks (@HicksZach2) 1-0: The Broncos are simply the better team in this match-up. Miller and Dre’Mont Jones should be able to get after Lawrence all game long, and Bridgewater should have no issues moving the ball on this defense. The only reason I have the score fairly close is that Lawrence is due for a bounce-back game in Week 2.

Pick: Broncos 30, Jaguars 21

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 1-0: The Broncos did something last week that has eluded them in years past under Coach Fangio: handle their business. Riding off a dominating victory, the Broncos romp all over the Jaguars, brutalizing Lawrence and hanging nearly 30 points on the opponent. Bridgewater redeems his new locker-room neighbor and protégé as Hamler goes off with one long touchdown on a deep ball. Miller proves that Week 1 was no fluke, posting multiple sacks, while Dre'Mont Jones storms onto the NFL stage with a similar day at the office.

Pick: Broncos 27, Jaguars 13

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 1-0: No such thing as a “gimme” game in the NFL. This isn’t college; word to Urban Meyer. But this *is*, objectively and inarguably, the worst opponent Denver will face all year, and similar to last week, it should take care of business against a wholly weaker roster. Garbage time could make the score closer, but the Broncos won’t be threatened by the wayward Jags. Two defensive picks and 200-plus yards on the ground make this an easy (early) afternoon.

Pick: Broncos 24, Jaguars 10

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 1-0: The Broncos should have a rather simple game this week against the Jaguars. The objective: protect the football, get after the quarterback, and move the ball efficiently. Expect Jones and Miller to dominate once again and for Denver to rush the ball far more effectively this week.

Pick: Broncos 31, Jaguars 20

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 1-0: The Broncos should be able to get more from the run game against the Jaguars, whose D-line isn't as good as the Giants. That should take some of the load off Bridgewater, who comes through with a couple of touchdown passes. The Broncos' defense gets more of a pass rush going — especially if Bradley Chubb plays — because Jacksonville's O-line is not good. Lawrence has a bright future, and the receivers are good, but the Jaguars' offense is still a work in progress. Look for the Broncos to establish an early lead, allowing the defense to get rolling as the game progresses.

Pick: Broncos 30, Jaguars 14

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 1-0: Denver’s defense will harass and confuse the rookie Lawrence. Multiple blitz packages in addition to veteran defensive backs roaming the field should produce turnovers. Shurmur’s offense will utilize the running back tandem of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams to batter and bruise the Jags' defense. This should complement the short passing game on third downs and eventually set up a couple of nice bombs downfield.

Pick: Broncos 38, Jaguars 23

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 1-0: Much like last week, this is a game that the Broncos should and will dominate. A much lesser talented roster than the Giants combined with a rookie quarterback in Lawrence equals a bad day for the Jags. Denver should have a much easier time establishing the run this week, even without Graham Glasgow at right guard. Make it 2-0 for the good guys.

Pick: Broncos 24, Jaguars 10

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 1-0: The Broncos end up having an even better game against the Jaguars with more consistent play in the running game and on defense. Denver gets out to an early lead, confusing Lawrence enough to pin their ears back and get after him.

Pick: Broncos 31, Jaguars 10

