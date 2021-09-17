How an old viral infection increases risk for long Covid

The world has been involved in mass vaccination efforts for the last nine months. Since the vaccines were approved, billions of doses have been administered. Initial trials showed the COVID-19 vaccines to be efficacious and safe. However, assessing vaccine safety based on phase 3 trials has some limitations; limited numbers of participants, healthier than average sample population etc. This makes these trials underpowered to identify less common adverse events. Post-study, real life data has revealed the increased occurrence of some adverse events after vaccination including myocarditis, thrombosis, lymphadenopathy, idiopathic facial nerve palsy, etc. These adverse events may have decreased confidence in getting vaccinated for some groups. Vaccine surveillance is required to monitor the safety of the new vaccines in real world settings. Although active surveillance can help highlight suspicious trends, the lack of a control group limits the ability to identify causal effects of vaccination. Ultimately, the effectiveness of mRNA vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 is well established but we are lacking high-quality real-world safety data.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO