Two dozen states ... including Florida ... threaten to sue Biden Administration over vaccine mandate
Twenty-four states are threatening to sue President Joe Biden over his vaccine mandate for U.S. businesses with more than 100 employees.
A letter signed by each state’s attorney general accuses Biden of driving “further skepticism” about vaccines by ordering the “disastrous and counterproductive” mandate. It goes on to threaten a lawsuit against the administration if Biden doesn’t repeal the order.
The AGs who signed the letter represent Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.
