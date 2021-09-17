Two dozen states ... including Florida ... threaten to sue Biden Administration over vaccine mandate

Virus Outbreak Employer Mandates OSHA FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. President Joe Biden has directed OSHA to write a rule requiring employers with at least 100 workers to force employees to get vaccinated or produce weekly test results showing they are virus free.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke)

Twenty-four states are threatening to sue President Joe Biden over his vaccine mandate for U.S. businesses with more than 100 employees.

A letter signed by each state’s attorney general accuses Biden of driving “further skepticism” about vaccines by ordering the “disastrous and counterproductive” mandate. It goes on to threaten a lawsuit against the administration if Biden doesn’t repeal the order.

The AGs who signed the letter represent Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

