Piping Plovers born in Southie

Five baby piping plover were nested and hatch at the beach behind the L Street Bathhouse this summer. What are piping plover you ask? They are sand-colored, sparrow-sized shorebirds that are on the threatened and endangered list. The number of piping plovers are increasing in the world, but they do need active management for the population to grow.

Back in 2019, the sea birds returned to Southie to make it their home. According to the City of Boston’s Environment Department, it may have been the first time in over thirty years!