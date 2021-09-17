A New Exhibition at Sotheby's Celebrating Black Jewelry Makers

Everyone would like to walk around wrapped in diamonds. At least, that is what we think of celebrities. They have access to the rarest of jewelry pieces, and they'll walk out of their house only if they are wearing something that is not less than pure gold - then you might be assuming a little. In fact, it is quite the opposite. Apart from all the award seasons and Met Gala takeover, they lead an everyday life like all of us. This also means that the jewelry they wear daily is pretty affordable, which just happens to look stunning.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO