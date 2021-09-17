CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Exhibition at Sotheby's Celebrating Black Jewelry Makers

By Sophia Herrin g
architecturaldigest.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 17, Sotheby’s will open its doors to “Brilliant and Black: A Jewelry Renaissance,” marking the first-ever exhibition dedicated to Black jewelry designers. The show keeps the momentum high for the auction house, who also recently announced it will be selling more than 1,000 collections from Karl Lagerfeld’s estate (ranging from Jeff Koons paintings to Marc Newson furniture) later this year. “Brilliant and Black” is set to take place at Sotheby’s New York gallery, with a curated selection from some of the jewelry world’s most acclaimed Black talents, including Art Smith and Winifred Mason Chenet, along with newer emerging names. Among the roster is also renowned artist and former AD cover star Rashid Johnson, who began translating his anxious men series onto metallic rings and necklaces in collaboration with LIZ WORKS two years ago.

