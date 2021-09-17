Just Love Coffee seeks to open first Mississippi location in Tupelo

Just Love Coffee was founded in Murfreesboro, Tenn., in 2003, and has grown to some 30 locations, primarily in the South and Midwest. It looks to double that number. Just Love Coffee

TUPELO – Just Love Coffee, a Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based company, is looking to build its first Mississippi location in Tupelo.

Plans filed with the city show a franchise location on North Gloster Street on an empty lot between Jiffy Lube and Outback Steakhouse. Prior to the 2014 tornado that damaged and destroyed 300 homes and businesses, the site was home to an American General Life & Accident Insurance office.

Just Love has not officially commented on the proposed plan.

But the potential opening of the store will tap into a growing demand for coffee, and the franchise have been named a finalist in Roast magazine’s Roaster of the Year competition in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

The company was founded in 2003 by Robb and Emily Webb. On its website, Just Love Coffee said it was founded as an online coffee service "to offer financial assistance to couples going through the adoption process, which can be extremely expensive. This charitable branch of the company continues to this day, having raised hundreds of thousands of dollars towards giving children a good home and helping couples fill their homes with love."

Just Love said it doesn't tell cafe franchise owners what charities or causes they should support, "but the right franchise owners are going to be community-minded. When you support the community, the community supports you."

The company, which says it buys sustainable coffees from around the world, also sells bags of its hand-roasted beans in Whole Foods, Fresh Market and others. All of Just Coffee's coffee blends are roasted by hand at its facility in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Just Love also offers wraps, sandwiches, salads and a grab-and-go selection.

Coffee shop franchises are a $84 billion industry, and some 83% of Americans identify as coffee drinkers. There are 24,000 traditional coffee shops in the U.S., and that number is expected to reach over 50,000.

Just Coffee has added 30 units in 18 months and expects to double that in the next year.