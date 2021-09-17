CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan women's cricket team: Why a boycott wouldn't help country's players

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil a few weeks ago, Tuba Sangar had a job as women's development manager at the Afghanistan Cricket Board. Now she is speaking to me for the BBC Stumped podcast from Canada, where she was evacuated to with family members as the Taliban were taking over her homeland. "If the...

www.bbc.com

TheDailyBeast

Afghanistan Women’s Soccer Team Arrives in Pakistan After Fleeing Taliban Rule

Afghanistan’s women’s soccer team has fled the country after the Taliban made it clear they would no longer be allowed to compete. Reuters reported that the team was welcomed at the Pakistan border on Wednesday by a representative of the country’s soccer federation, but it’s not clear how many players made the journey or where they’ll go now. There has been an exodus of female talent from Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power last month. The deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, was quoted as saying last week that the Taliban won’t allow women to “play the kind of sports where they get exposed.” Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan’s information minister, confirmed in a Wednesday morning tweet: “We welcome Afghanistan women football team, they arrived at Torkham Border from Afghanistan.”
trust.org

OPINION: Don’t give up on Afghanistan’s women athletes

* Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Thomson Reuters Foundation. The Taliban have suggested they may ban women from sport. Either way the country’s sportswomen are determined to get back on pitches and courts. Shireen Ahmed is an award-winning multiplatform journalist...
International Business Times

Extra Security For N.Z. Women's Cricketers In Britain

New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday boosted security around the women's national team currently touring Britain as a precaution after a threatening email was received by English officials. NZC, which last week abruptly abandoned the Black Caps' tour of Pakistan over security fears for the men's team, said the latest threat...
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
kfgo.com

Cricket-Security tightened around NZ women’s team in England after threat

(Reuters) – Security has been tightened around New Zealand’s women’s cricket team after a threat was received ahead of a one-day international against England in Leicester on Tuesday. England earlier withdrew their men’s and women’s teams from next month’s tour of Pakistan, three days after New Zealand abandoned their tour...
editorials24.com

What the Taliban’s takeover means for Afghanistan cricket and women’s athletes

The moment the Taliban rolled into the streets of Kabul and U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan, the international cricket community has grappled to find the best way to respond. Cricket is enormously popular in Afghanistan, and its growth over the past two decades, from refugee camps in Pakistan to full...
firstsportz.com

New Zealand Women’s cricket team receives threatening bomb calls in England

New Zealand Women’s cricket team is currently touring England for a limited-overs tour. The two teams are scheduled to play the third T20 International of the five-match series on Tuesday in Leicester. However, there can be a change of plans as it is learned that the visiting nation has received bomb threats in England.
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban ban Helmand barbers from trimming beards

The Taliban have banned hairdressers in Afghanistan's Helmand province from shaving or trimming beards, saying it breaches their interpretation of Islamic law. Anyone violating the rule will be punished, Taliban religious police say. Some barbers in the capital Kabul have said they also received similar orders. The instructions suggest a...
