CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Common online threats that all businesses face

Augusta Free Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A huge amount of business is now conducted online, this could be because of remote working, holding conferences with people in faraway locations, online marketing or getting sales online. A WiFi connection and working computer have never been more important. Because of this reliance on technology, it means that businesses are more at risk of cyber-attacks than they have ever been.

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
womanaroundtown.com

How to Protect Your Online Business

When you decide to start a business, you get the chance to decide whether this business is going to be an offline option or an online business. Some companies choose to be both, running a physical business and keeping an online store or website to keep up with the growing demand for digital business. In the past couple of decades, online businesses have exploded. You can’t have a good business idea without a website behind it. People tend to trust a brand more if they have a website to work from.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shawano Leader

Common Customer Complaints About Modern Businesses

Businesses used to have a mirky morality to them. However, they’re increasingly subjected to immense scrutiny in today’s social, economic, and political climate. To an extent, a company should be grateful for the more minor complaints it receives. Often, it will be actionable feedback they can use to their advantage. Remember, in certain instances, customers will bypass the complaints process entirely and go straight to the law, so you should be thankful you’re receiving some data that can help you to fine-tune your offerings.
ECONOMY
Itproportal

Your subscription business faces online fraud and abuse — here’s how to stop it

If you run a subscription business, you may be one of the lucky brands that saw an uplift in sales and demand during the pandemic. Since Covid-19 entered our lives, both digital and physical subscriptions have surged in popularity, with consumers looking for treats, distractions and “stay-at-home experiences” during the various lockdowns.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Augusta Free Press

What to look for in a text message marketing agency

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Finding the right text message marketing agency could seem like looking for a needle in a haystack, but the reality is that once your brand finds the right one, the search will be entirely worth it. So, if you are wondering what to look for in a text message marketing agency, you’re in the right place.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Theft#Security Software#Online Marketing#Remote Access#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#Sftp#Ssh
information-age.com

Poor password hygiene still common among online users — LastPass

Research conducted by LastPass by LogMeIn has revealed that the majority of online users still re-use passwords, despite widespread knowledge of the risks this brings. The fourth ‘Psychology of Passwords’ global report from LastPass, the password manager from LogMeIn, found that while 92% of online users know that using the same password or a variation is a risk, 65% still re-use passwords across accounts, drastically increasing risks to sensitive information.
INTERNET
Inc.com

Are Online Business Schools Profitable? Valuable?

You have an online business school or think you might like to start one. You wonder whether you can make money and build a business that has value. Here are some thoughts about online education today. Education is Business. There was a time when most educational institutions weren't viewed as...
EDUCATION
Travel Weekly

Travel businesses targeted with online ‘cookies’ scam

An anti-fraud organisation has issued a plea for information as it investigates what it fears could be a widespread attempt to extort money from travel companies. The Prevention of Fraud in Travel (Profit) group has received several reports of travel businesses receiving letters warning their websites’ usage of cookies is in breach of GDPR law and Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
insurancebusinessmag.com

Cyber threats still leading concern for businesses – report

Cyber threats are still the leading concern for businesses despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from specialist insurer Beazley. The report, Spotlight on technology risk, surveyed executives in the US and the UK. The report discusses a range of technology risks that have been on executives’ radars since the advent of the pandemic. The report looks at how COVID-19 has been the largest catalyst of operational and strategic change in a generation, forcing businesses to adapt their technology infrastructures to new ways of operating. This has led to a greater threat of disruption by competitors – and opened the door to cyber criminals, who have wasted no time in exploiting staff, processes and networks that were suddenly exposed beyond the corporate firewall, Beazley said.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Cyber Stress: The growing threat facing CISOs

With their organization’s security resting on their shoulders, CISOs have always worked within a high pressured, fast-paced environment. However, the world shifted gears in 2020 and now this fast-paced environment is turning toxic, causing CISOs’ mental wellbeing to suffer. The pandemic accelerated many organizations’ digital transformation plans which resulted in years’ worth of IT innovation being crammed into a few months, causing increased internal pressure for all those working within IT.
Augusta Free Press

5 reasons you should use Amazon Web Services for your business

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a cloud computing platform that provides many services to businesses. These services include hosting, storage, data processing and analytics, and more. If you’re looking for the best solution for your business’s IT needs, this article will tell you why AWS should be at the top of your list.
SMALL BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Fortinet weighs in on the changing face of ransomware and cybersecurity threats

In an age where COVID-19 has forced organizations to adopt wide-reaching work-from-home protocols, the job of securing data resources and preventing breaches seems to be harder than ever before. Earlier this week, Fortinet Inc. brought together 300 of its customers and industry partners to talk about topics related to cybersecurity...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Cloud sticker shock: all too common, but somewhat avoidable

Cloud's original value proposition was that it would save companies money by sparing them upfront investments in hardware and software. However, it turns out a lot of money is being spent on cloud services anyway, and perhaps even going to waste. That's the gist of two survey reports that track cloud spending.
TECHNOLOGY
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
Augusta Free Press

A beginners guide on turning data into action

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Before we dive into how to turn data into action, let us first clarify the critical benefits of collecting customer data in the first place. Over 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are generated every single day. Imagine if you properly analyze the...
FACEBOOK
Interesting Engineering

China Unveils Gigantic New Electronic Attack Jet CH-6

There are going to be plenty of exciting aircraft to be displayed on China's big international airshow in Zhuhai from September 28 to October 3 and we are already getting a glimpse of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation's Cai Hong (Rainbow) 6, the CH-6. According to China-Arms.com, which...
WORLD
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy