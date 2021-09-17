Common online threats that all businesses face

Cyber threats are still the leading concern for businesses despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from specialist insurer Beazley. The report, Spotlight on technology risk, surveyed executives in the US and the UK. The report discusses a range of technology risks that have been on executives’ radars since the advent of the pandemic. The report looks at how COVID-19 has been the largest catalyst of operational and strategic change in a generation, forcing businesses to adapt their technology infrastructures to new ways of operating. This has led to a greater threat of disruption by competitors – and opened the door to cyber criminals, who have wasted no time in exploiting staff, processes and networks that were suddenly exposed beyond the corporate firewall, Beazley said.

