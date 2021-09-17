CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI needs help solving bomb mystery at Up North Michigan cellphone stores

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI wants to know who left two explosive devices outside cellphone stores in northern Michigan this week, with threatening notes attached. According to the FBI, two explosive devices were discovered outside cellphone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday. Law enforcement officers and bomb technicians from the Michigan State Police and the FBI responded to the locations and rendered the devices safe.

