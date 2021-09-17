CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas fintech unicorn is WeWork’s first member to pay for office space with Bitcoin

By Natalie Walters
Dallas News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeWork announced in April that its coworking members could use cryptocurrency to pay for office space but no corporate client took the bait — until now. British fintech firm Revolut, which operates an all-in-one financial app, is using Bitcoin to pay WeWork for its space for 300 employees in Dallas. Revolut, which has more than 2,300 employees worldwide, transfers the digital currency to WeWork, which then converts it into U.S. dollars.

