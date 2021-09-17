Learn to play guitar from a master: Keith Urban

Ever wanted to play guitar like Keith Urban? Well, now’s your chance as the guitar hero himself provides beginner-level guitar lessons via his very own app. The lessons are part of an all-inclusive package, available via Yamaha and Amazon, that provides students with everything they need to start their all-star guitar career. From their very own acoustic guitar to the accessories that go with, fans will be pros in no time as they also have access to lessons instructed by Urban and teaching partner, Juno, on how to play more than 14 hit songs (including a few of Urban’s).