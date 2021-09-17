CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Officials: Human remains found in Research Triangle Park

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Human remains have been found behind a building in Research Triangle Park, according to a North Carolina sheriff’s office.

In a news release, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office says that some bones were discovered on Thursday in a wooded area near the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences in Durham.

The FBI was called in to investigate because the institute is on federal property.

Both the FBI and the sheriff’s office are working to collect evidence from the scene. The sheriff’s office says there is no threat to public safety, but no other details were provided.

