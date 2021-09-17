Deal Between U.S., Britain And Australia Counters China But Angers France

A submarine deal between the U.S., U.K. and Australia counters China but has infuriated France, which had its own deal to sell subs canceled and is wary of U.S. aims. The U.S. announced a deal with the U.K. and Australia yesterday to build nuclear-powered submarines together. But the deal is about a lot more than subs. The three-country agreement looks like another move by the U.S. to build coalitions that counter China's influence in the Pacific and globally. That is the focus of U.S. foreign policy, but it has divided some allies. Some are more willing than others to take sides. Britain has been more eager to join in - France, much less so. And we're going to hear from both of those countries now.