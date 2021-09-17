New art at Redwood City Library celebrates ‘mind expanding’ power of reading

The Redwood City Library’s Family Place at its downtown branch has unveiled a new permanent art installation—but to see it, you’ll need to gaze upward. Entitled “Free Verse,” the art installation by Kate Dodd looks to promote reading “as a mind expanding activity” by employing the use of illustrated children’s books that have been repurposed into vibrant collections of pictures and words that rise up toward the library’s skylight. Ultimately, the work is intended by the artist to be a “metaphor for what early exposure to books can do for developing minds,” per library personnel.