Clinique Cheek Pop Pearl Blush Promises Luminosity for Fall
Clinique Cheek Pop Pearl is a new line of blushes in the Cheek Pop Collection available in six shade selections with a new radiant finish. I’m a long-time fan and lover of the original Cheek Pop Blushes just as many of you are and I think I can speak for all of us that we’ve long since wanted a more luminous finish in these gorgeous blushes. I’m not sure if I was expecting this as a Fall 2021 launch as they do feel very Spring 2022-like in my eyes but hey, I never say no to radiant blushes so bring them on.www.musingsofamuse.com
