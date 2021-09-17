Clinique Cheek Pop Pearl Blush Promises Luminosity for Fall

As an editor, candidly, I must admit that I have a love-hate relationship with award season. On one hand, I regularly roll my eyes when celebrities fail to follow the Met Gala theme or fail to conjure up the juicy VMA gossip I live off of. On the other hand, being able to cheer on the Emmy-nominated geniuses like Michaela Coel or see the work of some of the best stylists in the game is a delight. But possibly the best thing of all is the red carpet looks. In many ways, they cement the trends and the times. And if we’re being honest, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards did not come to play.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO